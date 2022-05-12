Financial sector a drag on listed firms’ revenue growth

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The aggregate revenue of companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) grew at a much slower pace last month, as financial companies’ investments were affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and optoelectronics companies saw falling demand, the exchange’s data showed.

The combined revenue of the 963 TWSE-listed firms edged up 1.66 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.11 trillion (US$104.7 billion), after growing 14 percent in March, the data showed.

The TWSE said that 507 companies, or 52.6 percent, reported revenue growth, while 456 companies posted declines.

A visitor exits the showroom of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp in Taipei on Jan. 5, 2010. Photo: Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg

The financial sector saw revenue fall by NT$52.8 billion, or 23.61 percent, annually to NT$170.8 billion last month, affected by market volatility and the Russia-Ukraine war, the exchange said.

It was the fourth consecutive month that the financial sector posted a decline, but last month’s fall narrowed from March’s NT$103.3 billion, it said.

For the first four months of the year, the financial sector’s revenue decreased by NT$156.1 billion, or 16 percent, to NT$799.8 billion, TWSE data showed.

The optoelectronics sector reported the largest fall in revenue last month, down 24.06 percent year-on-year to NT$94.7 billion, as flat-panel prices dropped and demand weakened, the exchange said.

LCD panelmakers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) reported that revenue declined 13.8 percent and 31 percent respectively last month, while smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) saw revenue contract 7.6 percent, companies’ data showed.

For the first four months, the optoelectronics sector reported that cumulative revenue dipped 8 percent to NT$434.7 billion, TWSE data showed.

The shipping sector’s revenue continued to rise last month on the back of higher freight rates, with sales advancing 60 percent to NT$158.5 billion, the exchange said.

The sector’s cumulative revenue in the first four months expanded 68 percent to NT$639.1 billion, it said.

The semiconductor sector, as well as the oil, gas and electricity sector, also continued to post strong revenue growth last month, the exchange said.

From January to last month, TWSE-listed firms’ aggregate revenue rose 9.89 percent from a year earlier to NT$12.9 trillion, TWSE data showed.