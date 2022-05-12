Corporate income tax drives up April tax revenue

OFFSET: While revenue from corporate and individual income and business taxes rose last month, revenue from securities transaction and commodity taxes declined

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The government last month collected NT$135.2 billion (US$4.55 billion) in tax revenue, up NT$2.5 billion, or 1.9 percent, from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed yesterday.

The biggest increase came from corporate income tax, which rose by NT$10.5 billion from a year earlier, as there were large tax refunds last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Other major revenue increases last month came from personal income tax, which grew by NT$4.4 billion, license plate tax, which climbed by NT$1.1 billion, and business tax, which increased by NT$4.5 billion, the ministry said.

Taipei National Taxation Bureau employees, left, check tax documents from behind plastic partitions on Monday last week. Photo: CNA

However, securities transaction tax revenue decreased by NT$9.2 billion, or 37.5 percent, year-on-year — the largest annual decrease in three years — as the daily trading turnover on the local bourse averaged NT$320 billion, compared with NT$526.9 billion a year earlier, it said.

Commodity tax revenue declined by NT$3.1 billion, as the government lowered import duties on fuel products to curb inflation, the ministry said.

In the first four months of the year, cumulative tax revenue rose by NT$18 billion, or 3 percent, year-on-year to a record NT$617.9 billion, ministry data showed.

The January-to-April total accounted for only 22.7 percent of the government’s target for the full year, as increases in revenues from corporate income, individual income and business taxes were offset by decreases in revenues from commodity and securities transaction taxes, the ministry said.

Ministry data showed that corporate income tax revenue increased by NT$18.4 billion, individual income tax revenue grew by NT$18 billion and business tax revenue rose by NT$4.5 billion in the four-month period, while commodity tax revenue declined by NT$10.8 billion.

Tax revenue from securities transactions in the first four months fell by NT$14.9 billion, or 18.5 percent, as the average daily trading turnover dropped to NT$352.1 billion, from NT$433.1 billion a year earlier, data showed.