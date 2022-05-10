Taiwanese shares took a beating yesterday as the benchmark TAIEX fell to its lowest point in almost one year, as market worries remained over planned rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, dealers said.
The bellwether electronics sector continued its downtrend, led by large-cap semiconductor stocks, while the financial sector saw a sell-off as investors rushed to downsize their portfolios amid market volatility, they said.
The TAIEX at its close was down 359.28 points, or 2.19 percent, at the day’s low of 16,048.92. Turnover totaled NT$239.82 billion (US$8.07 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$21.15 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.
Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP
Yesterday’s closing level was the lowest since May 20 last year, when the TAIEX ended at 16,042.36, TWSE data showed.
“While US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ruled out an increase of 75 basis points in each of the upcoming policymaking meetings, the rate hike cycle has been put in place, and many investors at home and abroad are increasingly worried about liquidity being drained from the market,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said.
The Fed raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points in a meeting held last week after a 25 basis point increase in March in an attempt to tackle inflation.
“In Taipei, investors stayed jittery about the US markets’ performance, so they simply scrambled to further unload their holdings. Today, massive selling was seen among financial stocks, having spread from their tech counterparts,” Tang said.
The financial sector closed down by 3.4 percent, and the electronics sector fell by 1.72 percent overall, with the semiconductor subindex declining by 1.78 percent, and the transportation sector, which includes major shipping and airline stocks, declined 3.53 percent, TWSE data showed.
“Today’s turnover remained low, as many investors were reluctant to buy during the dips since they fear more losses down the road,” Tang said. “The market also remains alert to the impact on the economy from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.”
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate