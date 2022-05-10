Tigerair to issue 15 NFTs with standby flight benefits

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) is to issue 15 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with each one set at a floor price of NT$150,000, the airline said in a statement yesterday.

In partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Maicoin Ltd (現代財富科技), the airline is to auction the 15 tokens from today to Thursday, allowing only Taiwanese to participate, the low-cost carrier said.

Consumers can purchase the tokens by credit card, it said.

A Tigerair Taiwan Ltd Airbus A320 receives a water cannon salute upon arrival at Kinmen Airport on July 5, 2020. Photo: Wu Cheng-ting, Taipei Times

The NFT issuance would be the first among Taiwanese airlines. The Ming Hwa Yuan Arts and Cultural Group (明華園戲劇總團) and Shiyun (師園) fried chicken shop issued NFTs in recent months.

Tigerair Taiwan is providing substantial perks to holders of its NFT tokens, such as allowing buyers to fly standby for free on any of its flights from July to the end of next year, it said.

“NFT buyers could get on a flight at the last minute if there is an unoccupied seat, although there is no guarantee of boarding when flying standby,” a Tigerair Taiwan official said in an interview with the Taipei Times.

Sometimes those who fly standby choose a different destination if they cannot get on their desired flight, but overall, it is an opportunity to save quite a bit of money, the official said.

Token buyers would also be eligible to take three complimentary trips on the airline’s new Airbus SE 320neo jets when the aircraft are delivered, the statement said.