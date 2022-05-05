Continental Holdings Corp (CHC, 欣陸投控) yesterday said it would consider selling its stakes in four hotels in Taiwan and abroad, but would not accept low-ball offers when offloading investments.
The Taipei-based conglomerate owns the site of the newly launched Humble Boutique Hotel (寒居酒店) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) and 55 percent stakes in both the Capri by Fraser2 in Kuala Lumpur and the upcoming Line Hotel in San Francisco. It also controls a 35 percent stake in Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung, which is to open next year.
CHC would consider selling the four properties, whose value could bring the company NT$22 billion (US$745.13 million), CHC chief executive officer Cindy Chang (張方欣) told an online investors’ conference.
Photo: CNA
The group would negotiate with serious buyers, but is unwilling to consider unfair evaluations, she said, adding that CHC is ready to pursue stable rental incomes over the long term.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on hotel operations worldwide, but the company reported that net income last quarter increased more than twofold to NT$1.24 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.5.
Revenue in the first quarter rose 57.8 percent to NT$10.02 billion year-on-year with contributions from all three subsidiaries: Continental Engineering Corp (大陸工程), Continental Development Corp (CDC, 大陸建設) and HDEC Corp (欣達環工), CHC said in a statement.
CDC, the property development arm, contributed more than 60 percent of the group’s total earnings, thanks to sales of luxury housing in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), it said.
In the second half of the year, CDC is expected to post a profit of NT$2.84 billion from new housing units in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), it said, adding that the newly opened Humble Boutique Hotel would also begin to contribute rental income.
Government measures aimed at curbing property speculation might postpone transactions in the short term, as prospective buyers might need more time to assimilate the changes, Chang said.
However, people in need of housing would press ahead with purchases after calm returns to the market, Chang said, adding that CDC’s projects are aimed at buyers with real demand.
Next year, CDC is expected to post a profit of NT$2.39 billion from new housing in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and NT$2.23 billion from projects in Zhongshan District, she said.
A residential complex in Kaohsiung might generate NT$3.51 billion in sales, Chang said.
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the