South Korea’s exports to China dropped last month, highlighting the impact that COVID-19-related lockdowns in Chinese cities are having on supply chains around the region.
Shipments to China fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 16.6 percent gain in March, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement yesterday.
Overall exports advanced 12.6 percent last month, while semiconductor sales increased 15.8 percent.
Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea is a barometer of worldwide demand, with its manufacturing capability ranging from chips to displays and refined oil. The diversity of destinations for its overseas shipments also means its trade performance is something of a heat map for global economic activity.
Demand has been softening in Europe and China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as more Chinese cities go into lockdown under the country’s “zero COVID” policy. These twin risks to the global economy have further inflamed inflationary pressures and triggered renewed disruptions in supply chains.
Still, a strong recovery in the US has helped maintain momentum for South Korean exports. Demand for technology products such as displays and semiconductors also remains resilient, allowing major exporters like Samsung Electronics Co to report a surge in earnings.
South Korea’s heavy reliance on trade means it needs exports to hold up to prevent the economy from slowing further, and provide scope for the Bank of Korea to stick to its path of policy normalization.
The central bank is scheduled to meet this month and is battling to rein in unexpectedly strong inflation. It has been among the early movers in raising interest rates.
Sunday’s data also showed average daily shipments increased 15 percent last month from a year earlier.
Total automobile exports advanced 6.1 percent last month, while shipments of wireless communications devices rose 8.3 percent.
Overall exports to the US gained 26.4 percent, while those to Japan increased 6.2 percent and to the EU they were up 7.4 percent.
Exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States fell 46.5 percent.
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the