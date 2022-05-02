Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Friday said it aims to achieve double-digit percentage growth in revenue this year, but warned of headwinds ahead as COVID-19 lockdowns in China cause supply chain disruptions, affecting business at its automation unit in particular.
The company said it has suspended production lines at its manufacturing plant for industrial automation products in Wujiang District of Suzhou, China, to comply with the local government’s lockdown measures.
The outlook for this quarter depends on whether local suppliers can produce and deliver on schedule this month, it said.
Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times
The main problems remain cross-provincial road transportation and logistics backlogs in China, it added.
While raw material costs have stabilized, rising inflation and COVID-19 flare-ups would remain uncertain factors in the second half of this year, Delta said.
The company said Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine pose no risk to its global expansion plans.
The company is constructing new plants in Taiwan, China, India and Thailand to enhance production capacity, while also seeking suitable manufacturing sites in eastern Europe and the US, it said.
Delta said it has installed solar panels on the roofs of all of its plants to generate electricity and is considering using its own energy storage equipment at each plant.
The company plans to negotiate with the Indian government to build a solar power plant there, it said, adding that it has set up a special team focusing on hydrogen power generation.
In the January-to-March quarter, the company reported a 7.93 percent annual drop and a 3.19 percent quarterly decline in net profit to NT$6.06 billion (US$205.6 million).
That translated into earnings per share of NT$2.33, down from NT$2.42 in the previous quarter and NT$2.53 a year earlier.
Gross margin was 27.3 percent last quarter, up from 26.78 percent a quarter earlier, but down from 29.8 percent a year earlier.
The company blamed the decline in net profit on higher income tax payments and lower non-operating gains, even though revenue rose 13.87 percent annually to NT$82.54 billion in the first quarter.
The power electronics segment was the biggest driver of Delta’s business, generating revenue of NT$49.24 billion, making up 60 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter.
It was followed by infrastructure and automation segments, which posted revenue of NT$21.37 billion and NT$11.73 billion, accounting for 26 percent and 14 percent respectively, company data showed.
By product, automotive electronics reported the highest growth, as the company had landed orders for electric vehicles years earlier and was less affected by external changes, Delta said.
What might deserve attention ahead is the supply of semiconductors and the production schedule of automakers, it said.
Demand for electronic components for servers and data centers remained robust last quarter, as electronics manufacturing service providers continued to demand supplies to fulfill orders, Delta said.
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the