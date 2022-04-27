SRI LANKA
Visa deals announced
Colombo yesterday said that it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the nation ran out of US dollars to pay for food and fuel. Foreigners who deposit a minimum of US$100,000 locally would be granted permission to live and work in Sri Lanka for 10 years under the “Golden Paradise Visa Program,” the government said. The money should be locked in a local bank account for the duration of the stay, the government said in a statement. The government also approved the granting of five-year visas to any foreigner spending a minimum of US$75,000 to buy an apartment in the nation.
FINANCE
Nomura posts profit
Nomura Holdings Inc posted a fourth straight quarter of profit as Japan’s largest brokerage booked gains from a stake sale in one of its affiliated companies, offsetting further provisions for a legal case in the US. Net income totaled ￥31 billion (US$242 million) in the three months ended March 31, the firm said in a statement yesterday. Revenue in the retail division dropped 27 percent as market volatility arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and uncertainty around the speed of monetary policy tightening in the US kept some individual traders on the sidelines. The firm’s equities and investment banking business also suffered and geopolitical uncertainty is expected to continue, it said.
BANKING
Santander beats expectations
Spanish giant Banco Santander SA yesterday said that net profit exceeded expectations in the first three months of this year thanks to its diversified geographical footprint, rising interest rates and increased customer numbers. Santander said in a statement that its bottom-line net profit jumped by 58 percent to 2.5 billion euros (US$2.7 billion) in the period from January to last month. Santander said that it attracted 7 million new customers in the three-month period, bringing its total number of clients worldwide to 155 million.
AUTOMAKERS
Electric Corvette announced
US firm General Motors Co (GM) on Monday announced that it is developing an electric version of its Chevrolet Corvette. “We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year. Details and names to come at a later date,” the Detroit-based auto manufacturer said in a statement. “Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming, we will offer an electrified and a fully electric” Corvette in the future, GM president Mark Reuss said on the professional site LinkedIn. GM and Honda Motor Co this month announced that they would codevelop a new line of electric vehicles at “affordable” prices, with production due to begin in 2027.
MEDICAL
Softbank adds start-up
Softbank Group Corp added a Japanese start-up specializing in endoscopy to its list of portfolio companies, making the third Vision Fund investment in its home country. The world’s largest tech fund is leading an ￥8 billion investment in AI Medical Service Inc, which develops systems and software for gastrointestinal diagnostics, using artificial intelligence to help clinicians more reliably identify potential cancers of the stomach and intestines. Softbank Group founder Masayoshi Son said earlier this year that Softbank plans to expand its Japan investment team.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer