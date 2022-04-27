World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Visa deals announced

Colombo yesterday said that it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the nation ran out of US dollars to pay for food and fuel. Foreigners who deposit a minimum of US$100,000 locally would be granted permission to live and work in Sri Lanka for 10 years under the “Golden Paradise Visa Program,” the government said. The money should be locked in a local bank account for the duration of the stay, the government said in a statement. The government also approved the granting of five-year visas to any foreigner spending a minimum of US$75,000 to buy an apartment in the nation.

FINANCE

Nomura posts profit

Nomura Holdings Inc posted a fourth straight quarter of profit as Japan’s largest brokerage booked gains from a stake sale in one of its affiliated companies, offsetting further provisions for a legal case in the US. Net income totaled ￥31 billion (US$242 million) in the three months ended March 31, the firm said in a statement yesterday. Revenue in the retail division dropped 27 percent as market volatility arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and uncertainty around the speed of monetary policy tightening in the US kept some individual traders on the sidelines. The firm’s equities and investment banking business also suffered and geopolitical uncertainty is expected to continue, it said.

BANKING

Santander beats expectations

Spanish giant Banco Santander SA yesterday said that net profit exceeded expectations in the first three months of this year thanks to its diversified geographical footprint, rising interest rates and increased customer numbers. Santander said in a statement that its bottom-line net profit jumped by 58 percent to 2.5 billion euros (US$2.7 billion) in the period from January to last month. Santander said that it attracted 7 million new customers in the three-month period, bringing its total number of clients worldwide to 155 million.

AUTOMAKERS

Electric Corvette announced

US firm General Motors Co (GM) on Monday announced that it is developing an electric version of its Chevrolet Corvette. “We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year. Details and names to come at a later date,” the Detroit-based auto manufacturer said in a statement. “Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming, we will offer an electrified and a fully electric” Corvette in the future, GM president Mark Reuss said on the professional site LinkedIn. GM and Honda Motor Co this month announced that they would codevelop a new line of electric vehicles at “affordable” prices, with production due to begin in 2027.

MEDICAL

Softbank adds start-up

Softbank Group Corp added a Japanese start-up specializing in endoscopy to its list of portfolio companies, making the third Vision Fund investment in its home country. The world’s largest tech fund is leading an ￥8 billion investment in AI Medical Service Inc, which develops systems and software for gastrointestinal diagnostics, using artificial intelligence to help clinicians more reliably identify potential cancers of the stomach and intestines. Softbank Group founder Masayoshi Son said earlier this year that Softbank plans to expand its Japan investment team.