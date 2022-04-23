The average mortgage interest rate among major state-run lenders reached a two-year high of 1.378 percent last month, and could rise further this month on the back of a monetary policy change, the central bank said yesterday.
It is the fourth consecutive month of upticks as Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) followed the central bank’s rate hike of 0.25 percentage points on March 17.
The upward adjustments could be more evident this month when banks put new rates into effect, the central bank said.
Higher borrowing costs have not slowed mortgage lending, which gained NT$32.55 billion (US$1.11 billion) to NT$73.49 billion, it said.
The spring sales season helped boost transactions, and a rise in property prices also supported lending volumes, it said.
The five state-run lenders play a key role in setting lending trends as they account for 40 percent of the market, it added.
Soaring building material prices render housing price corrections unlikely, even though policymakers have launched measures to induce a soft landing, it said.
The central bank has introduced credit controls to raise costs on land hoarding and multiple-home mortgages, especially in the Taipei and New Taipei City. The Ministry of the Interior has extended capital gains taxes to transfers of presale housing contracts.
Mortgage rates last month averaged 1.293 percent, up 0.126 percentage points from February, the central bank said, adding that the shift came after the five banks boosted lending.
Loans to government agencies and large corporations bear lower interest rates because of their sound credit profiles. Lending to small and medium enterprises involve a higher interest spread because they have fewer financing channels.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to