The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 3.96 percent, saying that achieving 4 percent growth would be difficult amid worsening inflation, tight monetary policies and geopolitical tensions.
The latest projection is 0.29 percentage points higher than CIER’s forecast in December last year.
It is more conservative than the central bank’s and the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ (DGBAS) growth forecasts of more than 4 percent.
Photo: CNA
The CIER’s latest forecast, which it based on strong growth in exports and private investment, also put the institute at odds with the IMF, which on Tuesday cut its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth by 0.1 percentage points to 3.2 percent.
CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) attributed the upward revision to better-than-expected exports and private investment last quarter, when, he said, firms involved in technology, urban renewal projects and development of renewal energy sources performed impressively.
Taiwan could this year see more balanced growth in domestic and external demand, Chang said.
However, uncertainty persists due to the Russia-Ukraine war, worsening inflation, faster interest rate hikes globally and spreading lockdowns in China, which accounts for about 40 percent of Taiwan’s exports.
Intensifying downside risks make GDP growth of 4 percent increasingly difficult, although not impossible, depending on how unfavorable factors turn out, the academic said.
China has locked down major industrial and business hubs in line with its “zero COVID-19” policy, and manufacturing activity of Taiwanese firms in those areas came to a halt, Chang said.
The lockdowns have led to supply chain disruptions and would dent corporate revenue this month and beyond, if Beijing stands by its draconian virus control measures, he said.
Taiwan’s exports and imports might expand 17.25 percent and 17.42 percent annually this year, softening from 29.34 percent and 33.32 percent last year respectively, CIER said.
The consumer price index (CPI) might accelerate 2.56 percent this year, up from 1.97 percent last year, as the prices of food, oil products and raw materials rise, the institute said.
It would be the first time since 2008 that the gauge exceeds the 2 percent alarm level for a whole year, it added.
In the first quarter of this year, the CPI grew 2.81 percent from a year earlier, DGBAS data showed.
The IMF expects Taiwan’s CPI to grow 2.3 percent this year.
Inflationary pressures might start to ease in the second half of this year, if there are no typhoons to drive prices higher, Chang said.
The unemployment rate would drop to 3.65 percent this year, compared with 3.95 percent last year and the IMF’s forecast of 3.6 percent, as Taiwan learns to coexist with COVID-19 to avoid sacrificing economic activity, CIER said.
The New Taiwan dollar is expected to trade at NT$28.51 against the US dollar, compared with NT$28.02 last year, CIER said.
The forecast represents a 1.75 percent depreciation from last year, but is still better than many other Asian currencies, it said.
Additional reporting by CNA
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, is to raise domestic steel prices next month by 2.95 percent on average as manufacturing costs surge due to climbing raw materials costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, it said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based steel company said unfavorable conditions were unlikely to ease, given persistent hikes in the prices of coal, iron ore, nickel and other metals due to the war in Ukraine. Transportation costs are also on the rise due to port gridlock, the company said in a statement. Steel supply has particularly tightened in Asia, as steelmakers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey