China Eastern Airlines Corp (中國東方航空) has resumed flights using the same type of plane that recently crashed in southern China, a sign that it is working toward putting the entire fleet back in the air.
A 737-800 jet flew from Kunming to Chengdu on Sunday, according to flightradar24.com.
Other planes of the same model made by Boeing Co have been used in what appeared to be test flights, including near Shanghai.
Photo: Reuters
Xinhua news agency yesterday reported that the airline has returned the 737-800 to commercial service, without saying how it got the information.
Planes with similar registration numbers to the one that went down on March 21 killing all 132 people on board were still being evaluated, it said.
China Eastern grounded more than 200 of the Boeing 737-800 planes after the crash in Wuzhou, in the Guangxi region. Flight 5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou was cruising at about 8,840m when it suddenly dove, slamming into a forested hillside about 160km from its destination.
Investigators retrieved the two “black boxes” from the crash site — one that recorded voices in the cockpit and another that captured flight data — and sent them to the US. The hope is that information on the devices will help solve the mystery of what happened to the jet, which disintegrated into tens of thousands of pieces on impact.
A preliminary report is to be produced this week, as required by UN standards governing the aviation industry, and a full report is expected within 12 months.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the