Ships bypass Singapore due to China delays

Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time.

Last month, 3,020 ships called at the city state to refuel, 441 fewer than a year earlier, preliminary data released by the Singaporean Maritime Port Authority showed.

That led to bunker fuel sales last month falling to 3.77 million tonnes, the lowest seasonally since 2016. Bunkering is the supplying of fuel for use by ships.

Fewer ships are stopping at Singapore as congestion at ports globally prompts companies to skip the transit hub between East and West.

Shanghai’s lockdown to contain China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since 2020 has created gridlock at the world’s largest container port, with queues of vessels building there and at other stops handling diverted shipments. The situation has put more pressure on already strained global supply chains.

Hundreds of bulk ships are waiting off eastern China to unload raw commodities and are likely to refuel in Guangzhou or Zhoushan instead of Singapore to save on time, traders said.

Ships are “locked up waiting in congested areas” and are burning lots of fuel, Ocean Network Express Holdings chief executive officer Jeremy Nixon said on April 5.

Singapore is typically a refueling stop for container ships passing through the Strait of Malacca as they take goods from Northeast Asia to Europe. Bulk carriers transporting iron ore from South America to China and tankers carrying crude oil from the Middle East to Asia also pass the port.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co canceled trips from Europe to Asia that would have included stops in Singapore, notices sent to customers showed.

AP Moller-Maersk A/S, one of the biggest shipping lines in the world, has stopped bookings to ship refrigerated containers into Shanghai as a strict COVID-19 lockdown stalls the trucking of meat and seafood from the port into the city.

Containers are piling up at the Port of Shanghai due to supply chain disruptions caused by the lockdown, Ocean Network Express said in an advisory to customers on Thursday.

The port is running out of electric plug slots to keep refrigerated containers cool, while trucking remains limited and terminals are congested, Asia’s second-biggest container shipping line said.

That has prompted Maersk to stop all new deliveries of refrigerated goods and some hazardous cargoes into Shanghai until further notice, the firm said on Thursday.

Maersk is waiving charges for customers to change the destination of their frozen goods already sailing to Shanghai.