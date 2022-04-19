EQUITIES
TAIEX falls 0.62 percent
The TAIEX yesterday closed lower as market sentiment remained cautious due to lingering concerns over moves by central banks worldwide to tighten monetary policy, dealers said. Selling was seen across the board, focusing particularly on transportation and financial shares, while the bellwether electronics sector was somewhat resilient, they said. Bucking the downturn on the TAIEX, biotechnology stocks attracted buying on a spike in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, they added. The TAIEX closed down 105.31 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,898.87. Turnover totaled NT$228.800 billion (US$7.84 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$10.42 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The electronics sector fell 0.11 percent, with the semiconductor sub-index down only 0.08 percent, while the transportation sector fell 2.70 percent and the financial sector lost 2.05 percent.
EQUITIES
Foreign sell-off continues
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$55.59 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$83.02 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$608.4 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀) and Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), while the top three shares they bought were China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co (大成不銹鋼) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.6 trillion, or 40.97 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
AIRLINES
Tigerair to sell NFTs
Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) yesterday announced plans to sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) of images of its tiger mascot. In a statement, Tigerair said that the NFTs, which are being produced in cooperation with Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, MaiCoin Ltd (現代財富科技), would go on sale next month. Those who buy the NFTs will get the chance to go on a trip to France to take part in the delivery of an A320neo plane, the airline said. In addition, buyers will also get the right to fly with Tigerair in unoccupied seats as a crew member by paying only the taxes. Tigerair chairman Chen Han-ming (陳漢銘) said that NFTs, a unique cryptographic token that can be associated with reproducible digital files such as photographs, videos and audio, are beginning to be seen as a viable way to sell digital art.
SEMICONDUCTORS
PRC production shrinks
China’s quarterly production of semiconductors shrank for the first time since early 2019 as demand for consumer electronics softened and COVID-19 lockdowns in regions, including Shanghai, disrupted output. Output of integrated circuits dropped 4.2 percent in the first three months of the year as chipmakers reported a steeper decline last month, National Bureau of Statistics data showed. It was the worst quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2019 when the nation’s chip output slumped 8.7 percent. Demand for smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdown measures, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) chairman to Mark Liu (劉德音) said.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the