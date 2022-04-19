Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city.
The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to work.
Quanta, the world’s biggest contract laptop manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, Tech-Com (Shanghai) Computer Ltd (達功上海電腦), had halted production in response to the Shanghai city government’s introduction of COVID-19 prevention measures.
As Shanghai struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years, disease prevention restrictions continue to put pressure on China’s economy.
To tackle the issue, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday unveiled a white list of 666 companies in sectors including automobiles, semiconductors, consumer electronics, food, equipment manufacturing, medicine and foreign trade for which priority would be given to resume production in Shanghai.
Companies applying to resume work must stock up on medical supplies and establish closed loops for workers, who must live at their workplace or be limited to traveling between work and home, guidance issued on Saturday said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), whose production in Shanghai’s Songjiang District is on the list, on Sunday said that its operations in the city had not been halted.
Also on the list are Taiwan-based IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co’s (日月光投控) Shanghai factory, as well as Unimos Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co (紫光宏茂微電子上海), a company formed after China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光) acquired a major share of Taiwan-based ChipMOS Technologies Inc’s (南茂科技) Shanghai subsidiary.
At least 30 Taiwanese firms, most of which make electronic components, on Wednesday said that the Chinese government’s COVID-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production, Reuters reported.
Despite the white list of priority companies, logistical bottlenecks persist due to closures ordered by authorities in other cities, as well as port and trucking disruptions.
An unnamed executive at a listed pharmaceutical firm told Shanghai Securities News that it was unclear how to transport goods, return orders or collect bills when resuming work given the ongoing curbs.
“These are real problems that the policy still needs to address,” the newspaper quoted them as saying.
Meanwhile, Tesla has restarted production at its Shanghai factory and laid out stringent measures for staff operating in the closed-loop system after a weeks-long suspension, people familiar with the matter said.
The electric vehicle maker’s Shanghai plant was producing about 2,100 vehicles a day, churning out 182,174 in the first quarter.
Ramping production back up from such a long shutdown would not be an instant process.
Tesla only has inventory for just more than two weeks based on its new closed-loop schedule, and logistics are a major problem for many other parts, another person familiar with the matter said.
Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the