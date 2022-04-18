WT Microelectronics to grow with Excelpoint buy

PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint

By Chen Cheng-hui