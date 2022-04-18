A woman looks at a model train station at the Checheng Railway Museum at the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area in Nantou County’s Shuili Township yesterday. Photographs, installations and exhibitions offer visitors a look into the history of the logging industry and railway operations along the Jiji Line.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
EQUITIES Foreign selling spikes Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$83.02 billion (US$2.86 billion) of local shares after selling a net NT$7.2 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$45.52 trillion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Innolux Corp (群創) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while the top three shares they bought were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Development Financial Holding Corp