Wall Street closed lower on Thursday at the end of a holiday-shortened week as bond yields resumed their uphill climb, and investors contended with mixed earnings and economic data.
All three major US stock indices posted weekly losses ahead of the Good Friday holiday.
“It’s a combination of continued worries still there,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “It’s a mixed bag earning season so far, and that, coupled with high inflation and the hawkish Fed have led to selling ahead of the holiday weekend.”
Rising 10-year US Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, dragging the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite deeply into negative territory, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a more modest loss.
“The higher yields pressure higher growth stocks as their net present value ... takes a hit when yields go higher,” Detrick said.
A quartet of large US banks shifted the first quarter reporting season into overdrive, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co all posting results.
While all four beat Wall Street estimates, they also reported steep profit declines. Their share price reaction was mixed, and were last moving in the range of up 1.6 percent (Citigroup) to down by 4.5 percent (Wells Fargo). The broader S&P 500 Finance index fell 1 percent.
“There’s some concerns this earnings season,” Detrick said. “Expectations are the lowest since the recovery started and it’s got investors cautious of how companies will step up to the earnings altar in the comings weeks.”
A host of economic data showed spiking gasoline prices helped retail sales beat consensus and prompted the largest jump in import prices in nearly 11 years.
The data fell in lockstep with other recent indicators, which appear to cement aggressive inflation-curbing actions from the US Federal Reserve in the coming months, including a series of 50 basis point interest rate hikes.
Tesla Inc chairman Elon Musk offered to take Twitter Inc private with a US$41 billion cash offer. The social media company’s shares oscillated throughout the session, but closed down 1.7 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday fell 113.36 points, or 0.33 percent, to 34,451.23, the S&P 500 lost 54 points, or 1.21 percent, to 4,392.59 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 292.51 points, or 2.14 percent, to 13,351.08.
For the week, the Dow lost 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 shed 2.1 percent and the NASDAQ Composite retreated 2.6 percent.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, technology shares fared the worst, sliding 2.5 percent.
The first-quarter reporting season is still in its infancy, with 34 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported.
Analysts expect aggregate annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.3 percent, less optimistic than the 7.5 percent growth projected at the beginning of the year.
Thursday marked the monthly expiration for options contracts, an occurrence that has in the recent past helped amplify stock market gyrations as investors make adjustments to account for millions of expiring options contracts on stocks, exchange-traded funds and indices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.83-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 66 new highs and 218 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 10.45 billion shares, compared with the 12.22 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
Additional reporting by staff writer
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US