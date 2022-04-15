Presale projects and newly completed houses last quarter declined 2.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$273.29 billion (US$9.42 billion), despite stable sales, as the market is assimilating to unfavorable policy measures, the Chinese-language Housing Monthly (住展雜誌) said yesterday.
The NT$8 billion retreat came as a surprise to explosive growth expectations previously fueled by intensive land plot sales and building permit issuances, the magazine said.
The disappointing result was likely due to a shift in sentiment after the central bank last month raised interest rates by 50 basis points and the Cabinet is pushing a bill to ban transfers of presale housing contracts, Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said, adding that soaring construction costs and labor shortages delayed product launches.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Highwealth Construction Corp (興富發) founder Cheng Chin-tien (鄭欽天) said that construction costs in central and southern Taiwan surged by nearly 80 percent from NT$70,000 per ping (3.3m2) to NT$160,000 per ping, significantly squeezing profit margins for builders.
It is more cost-efficient for his company to default on presale contracts than press ahead with construction, Cheng said.
Capacity expansions by high-tech firms and the development of renewable energy sources contributed to labor shortages and building material price increases, adding to geopolitical tensions abroad, he said.
New Taipei City bucked the downward trend with a 10 percent gain in presale project volume, which amounted to NT$120 billion, driven by rezoning in Sinjhuang District (新莊), the magazine said.
New Taipei City’s Sindian (新店), Banciao (板橋), Sanchong (三重), Linkou (林口) and Tamsui (淡水) districts were relatively quiet last quarter, as developers postponed product releases to the sales season beginning on May 20 to allow the market more time to digest policy changes, Ho said.
Presale projects in Taipei totaled about NT$70 billion, mostly concentrated in Beitou (北投) and Neihu (內湖) districts, the magazine said, attributing the trend to more plots being available in suburban districts than in more central ones.
Presale projects in Taoyuan held steady at about NT$50 billion, as major projects failed to join the market, Ho said.
Developers in Hsinchu also remained bearish with presale projects dwindling more than 30 percent to NT$27.6 billion, it said.
Presale housing plunged 88.64 percent in Keelung and dropped 20.86 percent in Yilan, due mainly to high bases in the previous quarter, Ho said, adding that the areas’ smaller markets tend to be more volatile.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US