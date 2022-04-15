StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空).
Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing.
The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager.
Photo: CNA
This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group, last week appointed Cheng Shen-chih (鄭深池) to replace Ko Lee-ching (柯麗卿) as its new chairman.
Chang told reporters after the board meeting that Cheng had talked with him about the appointment in advance, but “it was not that Cheng approached me proactively — we just had a talk” about who should be the chairman.
“There was no agreement or quid pro quo,” he said. “Basically, I have just been asked to help manage Uni Air. Although I have left the group, I can always help my family if they need my help.”
“Some people have speculated that I would benefit from this appointments, and even said that StarLux would likely merge with Uni Air, but it is not true and such speculation is meaningless,” he said.
Moreover, StarLux began planning to extend its operations to domestic flights before his appointment, Chang said, adding that he does not expect the airline to face difficulty being granted approval.
Chang said that he would still concentrate on StarLux, as he is responsible for his employees.
“It is not necessary for me to return to EVA Airways, neither do I have a say on this matter. Whether I should return should be determined by all the shareholders [of EVA Airways],” he said. “I personally do not have this idea.”
Despite an argument between him and his three brothers involved in the conglomerate — including Chang Kuo-hua (張國華), a director at Evergreen International — it is essential for the family to take care of the group’s businesses, as ordered by their late father, Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), Chang Kuo-wei added.
He agreed with Chang Kuo-hua that the group should be run by family, and no outsider should intervene and manipulate the brothers, Chang Kuo-wei said.
The brothers agree that teamwork is key to successfully running the conglomerate, he said, adding that he is no expert in other branches of the group, such as the sea shipping business.
Chang Kuo-wei can serve as chairman of Uni Airways and StarLux, as that does not breach the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法), the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.
“The act does not prohibit the same person from holding management positions at two separate airlines,” CAA Deputy Director-General and spokesman Fang Chih-wen (方志文) said.
Local Chinese-language media last month reported that StarLux was considering entering the domestic flight market.
If StarLux and Uni Airways were to form a partnership, the CAA would review it based on the act, Fang said, adding that it has yet to receive such an application.
Uni Airways would have to apply for CAA approval of the change in its management following the board meeting, agency officials said, adding that the two airlines must remain financially independent from one another.
Additional reporting by Shelley Shan
