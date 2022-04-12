Elon Musk is no longer joining the board of Twitter Inc, the CEO of the social media company said late on Sunday, in a reversal less than a week after announcing that the Tesla Inc and SpaceX CEO would be appointed.
Musk was named to join the Twitter board after buying a major stake in the firm and becoming its largest shareholder.
“Elon has decided not to join our board,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal wrote on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become effective April 9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal said. “I believe this is for the best.”
The world’s richest man and with more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform, Musk last week disclosed a purchase of 73.5 million shares — or 9.2 percent — of Twitter’s common stock. His announcement sent Twitter shares soaring more than 25 percent.
Agrawal had announced on Tuesday last week that Musk would be joining the board, describing him as “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service, which is exactly what we need.”
Musk himself wrote on Twitter: “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.”
In his announcement on Sunday, Agrawal shared a note he sent to Twitter, which said that Musk’s appointment to the board would be contingent on a background check and he would have to act in the best interests of the company once appointed.
“We have and will always value input from our shareholders, whether they are on our board or not,” Agrawal said. “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”
Musk had agreed to limit his Twitter stake to a maximum of 14.9 percent while serving on the board, but could now in theory increase his holding beyond that.
In an apparent reaction to the news, Musk posted a smirking emoji on Twitter, without further comment.
Musk’s decision not to take a seat on the Twitter board came after he asked on Twitter on Saturday whether the platform was “dying” and to call out users such as singer Justin Bieber, who are highly followed, but rarely post.
“Most of these ‘top’ accounts tweet rarely and post very little content,” the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers — a list that includes himself at number eight, with 81 million followers.
“Is Twitter dying?” Musk asked.
An outspoken and polarizing figure, the announcement of his appointment to the board had sparked misgivings among some Twitter employees, according to a Washington Post report.
Workers at the California-based social media company cited worries about Musk’s statements on transgender issues, and his reputation as a difficult and driven leader, according to statements on Slack reviewed by the Post.
A California agency has sued Tesla, alleging discrimination and harassment against black workers.
The electric automaker has rejected the charges, saying that it opposes discrimination.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage