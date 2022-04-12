Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Foreign selling spikes

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$83.02 billion (US$2.86 billion) of local shares after selling a net NT$7.2 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$45.52 trillion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Innolux Corp (群創) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while the top three shares they bought were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.97 trillion, or 41 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

COMPUTERS

Ennoconn hits record sales

Industrial computer maker Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技) yesterday reported that sales for last month were a record for March, bringing cumulative sales in the first quarter to a record high, despite headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine war and raw material shortages. Consolidated revenue increased 41.4 percent month-on-month and 15.7 percent year-on-year to NT$9.56 billion, the company said in a statement. First-quarter revenue was up 20 percent annually to NT$24.22 billion. Ennoconn said the growth was across the board for its three major business units: with the design and manufacturing segment contributing 18.2 percent to the company’s total revenue, systems integration 40 percent and brand business 41 percent, it said.

E-COMMERCE

Momo sales rise 23.3%

E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$7.53 billion for last month, up 23.3 percent from a year earlier and hitting a record for March. The online shopping business, which has benefited from a changing consumer pattern amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saw sales increase 25.5 percent on the back of robust demand for health and leisure products, cosmetics and household goods, the company said in a statement. In addition, sales of scooters and motorbikes surged during the back-to-school season, it said. Online shopping contributed 94.8 percent to last month’s total revenue, the company said. First-quarter revenue totaled NT$22.94 billion, up 24.9 percent from a year earlier and the second-highest quarterly revenue on record, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai ups EV investment

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has poured more funds into an electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, as it continues to explore business opportunities in this market. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Hon Hai said it has invested an additional US$39 million in Foxconn EV Technology Inc, taking about a 17 percent stake in the subsidiary. The new investments would allow Hon Hai to control a 100 percent stake in Foxconn EV Technology, which has served as a major investor, signing an agreement with Ohio-based pickup maker Lordstown Motors Corp to develop the Endurance electric pickup model. Separately, Hon Hai said its Longhua production site in Shenzhen in China’s Guangdong Province has obtained UL 2799 “Gold Level Certification” for its “Zero Waste to Landfill” efforts, making the complex “the world’s first comprehensive eco-park.”