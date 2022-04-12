DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) expects selling prices this quarter to edge downward by a single-digit percentage or remain flat from last quarter as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns add to market uncertainty and dim business prospects.
As Russia’s war against Ukraine prompted raw material costs and shipping fees to surge, and concern has grown over rising inflation, placing a dent in consumer demand for electronics such as TVs, Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told an online media briefing yesterday.
“On the demand side, smartphone demand did slow a bit. Consumer notebook computers were also affected. High inflation and weaker consumer spending were likely the reasons. Seasonal factors were also behind the slowdown,” Lee said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Demand for DRAM chips used in cloud-based servers, commercial laptops and gaming computers remains solid, he said.
“From prices in April, it looks like any price decline in the second quarter will be smaller, or even flat, compared with the first quarter,” Lee said. “But, there is a lot of uncertainty. We need to look at the market situation month by month for the rest of the quarter.”
Overall, DRAM prices this quarter are likely to dip by a low single-digit percentage on a quarterly basis, or remain unchanged, after a 5 percent decline in DRAM prices in the first quarter, Lee said.
Before the war, Nanya Technology expected a robust rebound in prices and estimated that DRAM prices would begin to climb in the second quarter.
However, the firm’s shipments in this quarter are likely to resemble the first quarter’s, Lee said yesterday.
The war in Ukraine has not had a significant effect on the company’s chip shipments due to its small exposure to Russia and Ukraine, Nanya Technology said, adding that it suspended shipments to Russia after it invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24.
The lockdown in Shanghai is bringing challenges to the whole supply chain, as customers try to find solutions to transport restrictions in China, Lee said, adding that the lockdown has made it difficult to transport goods in and out of the city.
Lee added that some customers had said that the curbs could remain in place until Monday next week in some districts of Shanghai.
Some customers have destined deliveries to Chongqing, a manufacturing hub for notebook computer makers, or even to Thailand, he said.
Nanya Technology yesterday posted NT$6.55 billion (US$225.47 million) in net profit for last quarter, up 1.5 percent quarter-on-quarter from NT$6.45 billion. That represented annual growth of 142 percent from NT$2.7 billion.
Earnings per share last quarter rose to NT$2.11 from NT$2.08 a quarter earlier and NT$0.88 a year earlier, while gross margin fell for a third straight quarter to 31.4 percent from 37.5 percent in the first quarter.
Construction of a 12-inch fab is to be postponed by two to three quarters due to red tape, Nanya Technology said, adding that the fab would likely begin mass production in 2025, not 2024.
The firm has this year budgeted NT$28.4 billion in capital spending to fund construction and expand capacity, and manufacture its first 10-nanometer class of chips — “10-nanometer class” includes using 10-nanometer to 20-nanometer advance process technologies.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage