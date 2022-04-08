DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) expects Taiwan’s economy to grow at a slower pace next year, as the nation’s semiconductor sector is likely to face a correction and rate hikes are likely to have a greater impact on the local economy, Singapore-based DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) told a videoconference yesterday.
The bank forecasts GDP growth of 3 percent for Taiwan next year, lower than a 3.8 percent expansion expected this year, Ma said, citing a slower pace of growth in private consumption, investment and exports.
Next year, private consumption is expected to grow 2.4 percent annually, compared with a projected increase of 3.9 percent, while investment is expected to grow 3 percent instead of 5.2 percent and exports are expected to grow 1.9 percent instead of 5.7 percent, Ma said.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
Last year, Taiwan’s GDP grew 6.45 percent, and the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) estimated a 4.42 percent increase for this year. The DGBAS has not released its forecast for next year.
DBS raised its forecast for inflation in Taiwan for this year from 1.3 percent to 2.3 percent, given higher oil prices and persistent inflation overseas, which has resulted in imported inflation, Ma said.
However, the imported inflation is likely to be a short-term phenomenon, and the nation’s inflation is expected to ease to 1.2 percent next year, she said.
“Some other countries are worried that they might see a ‘wage-price spiral,’ which refers to a strong link between wage growth and inflation, but Taiwan is less likely to witness such a phenomenon, as local merchants tend not to pass on higher costs to customers and wage increases have been mild,” Ma said.
DBS expects the central bank to continue raising rates unless Taiwan faces a considerable downside risk.
As a rule of thumb, once the central bank begins to increase rates, it is likely to do so for a while, Ma said, adding that Taiwan’s benchmark discount rate is relatively low.
“In 2004, the cycle of rate increases lasted four years, while the latest one, in 2010, lasted about one year, but was interrupted by the European debt crisis,” Ma said.
DBS expects the central bank to raise its benchmark discount rate by a total of 87.5 basis points to 2.25 percent by the end of next year, Ma said.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s