The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bank of England are to review the governance, market oversight and risk management of the London Metal Exchange (LME) after a massive short squeeze led to weeks of turmoil that paralyzed the nickel market.
The exchange suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by 250 percent in little more than 24 hours. It then canceled billions of dollars of trades that had occurred, arguing that not doing so would have led to multiple defaults.
The FCA is to review the suspension and resumption of the nickel market, while the central bank would review the operations of LME’s clearing house, they said in a joint statement yesterday.
Photo: Bloomberg
The exchange separately said it would appoint an independent party to conduct its own review into the events, including “a full forensic review of trading” that could lead to disciplinary action, as well as considering potential measures for market reform.
The UK regulators are also to engage with firms who held significant positions in the market to assess the effectiveness of their risk management and governance during the period, the regulators said.
Last month’s short squeeze was focused on Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda (項光達) and his company, Tsingshan Holding Group Co (青山控股), which built up a giant bet on lower nickel prices and faced billions of dollars in losses when the market spiked higher. Tsingshan held its position through about 10 banks and brokers, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered PLC and BNP Paribas SA.
The exchange has been criticized by investors for its handling of the crisis.
The LME said that the price spike posed a systemic risk to its market, while the decision to cancel several hours of trades at the highest prices served as a bailout of Tsingshan and its banks to the tune of several billion dollars.
“The FCA intends to review the LME’s approach to managing the suspension and resumption of the market in nickel to determine what lessons might be learned in relation to the LME’s governance and market oversight arrangements,” the statement said.
The FCA is responsible for supervision of the LME as an investment exchange, while the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority is responsible for supervision of LME Clear.
The regulators also called for the appointment of so-called skilled persons — typically consultants — to conduct a section 166 review.
Historically, the FCA has tended to leave most of the big decisions and policing of market abuse to the exchange. The last major enforcement action taken by the FCA (or its predecessors) against a company over its activities on the LME was more than two decades ago, in the wake of the Sumitomo copper scandal.
Separately, the LME said it plans to increase transparency in its markets by forcing members to disclose off-exchange “over-the-counter” (OTC) positions with their clients. It has been doing this in nickel since the middle of last month, but would extend it to all metals.
The OTC market has come under growing focus following the nickel squeeze, as Xiang held most of his positions off the exchange.
The LME said it had “no visibility” of the large OTC short position in the nickel market prior to March 8.
The LME has also agreed to “strengthen its governance” by appointing additional independent directors, the regulators’ statement said.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
COMPETITIVE: The virtual bank said it has an advantage over its peers because of its diverse shareholding, which should help it expand its customer base rapidly Next Bank (將來銀行) commenced operations yesterday, becoming the nation’s third Web-only bank to launch services. More than 40,000 individuals have reserved their bank account numbers on the virtual bank’s Web site since it launched the reservation service on March 7, Next Bank general manager Berlin Hsu (許柏林) said, adding that about 70 percent of them chose their own numbers. “The popularity of the reservation service indicates that our innovation is well embraced by consumers,” Hsu said. The bank has set a goal of attracting more than 100,000 customers in two months, more than 500,000 by the end of this year and