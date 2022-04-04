Momo payout ratio tops 83%

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s leading online and TV retailer, on Thursday said its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of NT$13 per share and a NT$2 stock dividend, which would represent a payout ratio of 83.24 percent based on earnings per share of NT$18.02 last year.

The company said in a statement that it expects to pay NT$2.37 billion (US$82.6 million) in cash dividends this year if the proposal is approved by a shareholders’ meeting on May 20.

Momo.com, a retail subsidiary of Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), operates three virtual platforms — online shopping, TV home shopping and catalog shopping. The company has benefited from changing consumer behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic as more people shift to purchasing daily essentials online.

Momo.com Inc chairman Lin Chi-feng, left, and president Jeff Ku attend a media gathering in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: CNA

Momo.com reported that net profit last year rose 68.8 percent to NT$3.28 billion from 2020, as revenue rose 31.5 percent to a record NT$88.4 billion.

Cumulative revenue in the first two months of the year rose 25.75 percent to NT$15.4 billion from last year, as growth momentum remained solid, the company said.

To maintain its leadership position in Taiwan’s e-commerce market, Momo.com would continue to invest in its logistics infrastructure this year, president Jeff Ku (谷元宏) told reporters on Tuesday.

Momo.com would increase its number of satellite warehouses from 30 last year to 50, and raise the percentage of deliveries handled by the company fleet from 17 percent last year to 20 percent, Ku said.

Momo.com is building a distribution center in Tainan and is to start construction on a distribution center in Changhua County in the first quarter of next year, he added.

The new distribution centers would enhance the logistics of its short supply chain and increase its transport volume, while reducing delivery costs and shortening shipping times, he added.

By working with subsidiary Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), a policy of completing deliveries within five hours of order placement would be extended from Taipei and New Taipei City to other cities and counties, Ku said.

The company would introduce three-hour delivery in Taipei and New Taipei City this year, he said.