Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s leading online and TV retailer, on Thursday said its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of NT$13 per share and a NT$2 stock dividend, which would represent a payout ratio of 83.24 percent based on earnings per share of NT$18.02 last year.
The company said in a statement that it expects to pay NT$2.37 billion (US$82.6 million) in cash dividends this year if the proposal is approved by a shareholders’ meeting on May 20.
Momo.com, a retail subsidiary of Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), operates three virtual platforms — online shopping, TV home shopping and catalog shopping. The company has benefited from changing consumer behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic as more people shift to purchasing daily essentials online.
Photo: CNA
Momo.com reported that net profit last year rose 68.8 percent to NT$3.28 billion from 2020, as revenue rose 31.5 percent to a record NT$88.4 billion.
Cumulative revenue in the first two months of the year rose 25.75 percent to NT$15.4 billion from last year, as growth momentum remained solid, the company said.
To maintain its leadership position in Taiwan’s e-commerce market, Momo.com would continue to invest in its logistics infrastructure this year, president Jeff Ku (谷元宏) told reporters on Tuesday.
Momo.com would increase its number of satellite warehouses from 30 last year to 50, and raise the percentage of deliveries handled by the company fleet from 17 percent last year to 20 percent, Ku said.
Momo.com is building a distribution center in Tainan and is to start construction on a distribution center in Changhua County in the first quarter of next year, he added.
The new distribution centers would enhance the logistics of its short supply chain and increase its transport volume, while reducing delivery costs and shortening shipping times, he added.
By working with subsidiary Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), a policy of completing deliveries within five hours of order placement would be extended from Taipei and New Taipei City to other cities and counties, Ku said.
The company would introduce three-hour delivery in Taipei and New Taipei City this year, he said.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management