Stocks in Tokyo close lower on Ukraine worries

AFP, TOKYO





Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as worries mounted over Ukraine, while the latest business confidence data also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.56 percent, or 155.45 points, to 27,665.98, while the broader TOPIX lost 0.11 percent, or 2.13 points, to close at 1,944.27.

“The Nikkei started with losses after falls in the three main US indices, while the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey ... also discouraged investors,” although some began bargain-hunting later in the session, Okasan Online Securities said.

The Tankan survey, a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies released before the opening bell, showed business confidence weakened among Japan’s major manufacturers for the first time in nearly two years.

Sony Group dropped 1.57 percent to ￥12,530, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.14 percent to ￥62,270 and investment giant SoftBank Group recovered early losses to end up 0.34 percent at ￥5,578.

Toshiba jumped 6.45 percent to ￥4,950 after local media reported that US equity firm Bain Capital is preparing a buyout offer for the Japanese conglomerate.

However, Toshiba said in a statement that it was not involved in discussions on a buyout.

Shipping firms were among losers, with Nippon Yusen diving 6.88 percent to ￥10,020 and Mitsui OSK Lines down 4.97 percent at ￥3,250.

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 67.88 points, or 0.38 percent, at 17,625.59 after moving between 17,465.61 and 17,657.76. It was down 0.3 percent from a week earlier.

South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.6 percent, while stocks in Shanghai rose 0.9 percent.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China are adding to the worries of a regional slowdown.

The Shanghai Composite jumped 0.9 percent to 3,282.72.

A lockdown in Shanghai entered its second phase of extended restrictions, although restrictions were lifted in Jilin Province, where several cities have been badly affected.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent to 22,039.55.

Additional reporting by staff writer and AFP