The US government expressed its concerns over Taiwan’s mandatory country-of-origin labeling for US pork imports and maximum ractopamine content restrictions for some pork products in a report released on Thursday.
The US Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday released this year’s National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, in which Taiwan’s regulations governing imports of US pork and beef products were among the issues addressed.
Taiwan began allowing imports of US pork containing ractopamine on Jan. 1 last year after it established maximum residue levels (MRLs) and put in place country-of-origin labeling measures.
Taiwan’s presentation of the labeling requirements to the public as a means to ensure the food safety of US pork products, while simultaneously implementing MRLs for ractopamine in imported pork, “inaccurately implied that there is a food safety concern with US pork products,” the USTR said in the report.
EU DISTINCTION
The report’s assessment runs counter to that of the EU, which bans the import of meat containing the feed additive and whose food safety agency in 2009 said that there was insufficient data to conclude that ractopamine is safe for human consumption.
Although the USTR report said that Taiwan’s ractopamine policy for imported pork kidneys and other edible parts was more restrictive than the MRLs established by the Codex Alimentarius Commission, the commission has been criticized for pursuing the interests of global agribusiness and not acting as an impartial standards-setting agency.
Despite this, the report raised concerns that Taiwan’s method of testing for ractopamine residue is not aligned with methods of analysis for ractopamine recommended by the commission and could provide inaccurate results.
Meanwhile, the USTR urged Taiwan to lift its ban on imports of US ground beef and some internal organs, and open its market fully to US beef products based on World Organization for Animal Health guidelines, the US’ negligible risk status for bovine spongiform encephalopathy, and the 2009 beef protocol signed by Taiwan and the US.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management