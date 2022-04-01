Export curbs hit Russian auto, tank output

SANCTIONS: Russia’s lack of access to semiconductors, including TSMC’s Elbrus chips, has also hampered its intelligence and military systems, a US commerce official said

Reuters





Global restrictions on exports to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine have shut down an automaker, halted work on tanks and cut a Russian computer maker’s access to circuits used in communications equipment, a US official said on Wednesday.

“Thirty-three countries have joined together with one export controls strategy,” US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler said.

“Necessity brought together this unprecedented collaboration on export controls and other measures that are having a meaningful impact on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war,” she said.

While only about 5 percent of Russia’s imports come from the US, the EU and other coalition countries account for about 50 percent of Russia’s imports, she added.

Export controls were never expected to have immediate effects, but the Ukrainian government reported that Russia’s two major tank plants had halted work over a lack of foreign components, she said.

Baikal Electronics, a Russian semiconductor company and computer manufacturer, was cut off from integrated circuits to support its surveillance, servers and other domestic communications equipment, she said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, exited the Russian market, cutting off the Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies’ access to Elbrus chips, which are widely used in Russian intelligence and military systems, she said.

Lada halted auto production as export controls deprived it of needed parts and supplies, she added.

Renault, which controls the company that produces the Lada, said it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow while it assesses options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country’s No. 1 automaker.

Renault did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did TSMC. Baikal Electronics, the Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies and Russian tank maker UralVagonZavod could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kendler said she and other US departments of treasury and commerce officials traveled to London, Brussels, Paris and Berlin to bring the coalition together, and that extensive talks are also going on with Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“I expect to be able to announce additional like-minded export controls countries soon,” she said.