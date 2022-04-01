Local banks’ outstanding international claims in the final quarter of last year edged up 1.94 percent from three months earlier to US$522.2 billion, due to a pickup in foreign banks’ debt holdings, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The US remained the largest debtor country to banks registered in Taiwan on a direct risk basis for the 26th consecutive quarter, even though the value slackened by 0.47 percent to US$115.78 billion, the central bank said.
China ranked second, with local banks’ exposure of US$59.48 billion, and Luxembourg was third, with US$42.31 billion.
Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Vietnam and the UK rounded out the top 10, the central bank said.
Overall, local banks’ exposure to the top 10 debtor countries amounted to US$387.5 billion in the September-to-December period, it said.
Vietnam and Singapore climbed up the ranks, as local banks’ exposure spiked 12.75 percent and 12.11 percent respectively.
Vietnam has gained importance, as Taiwanese manufacturers relocate from China to dodge punitive tariffs by Washington.
Fast-growing labor costs in China also lent support to companies’ supply chain realignment.
The nonbanking private sector accounted for 59.88 percent of Taiwan’s total international claims on a direct risk basis, while the banking sector made up 29.91 percent and government institutions constituted 9.47 percent, the central bank said.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key