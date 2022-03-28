Initial public offerings (IPOs) have plummeted globally in the first quarter of this year after a record showing last year, as volatility stoked by the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation set investors on edge and inhibited deals.
About US$65 billion has been raised via IPO around the world so far this year, down 70 percent from US$219 billion in the first three months of last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
That puts the global market on track for the lowest quarterly proceeds since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Photo: Brendan McDermid, Reuters
Still, companies such as renewable energy provider Eni Plenitude SpA and skin care business Galderma SA are lining up to test investors’ appetite for new shares in the coming months.
“This is probably the worst time in five years in terms of market sentiment,” said Li Hang (李航), head of equity capital markets and syndicate at brokerage CLSA.
Rising interest rates combined with sharp market swings have prompted investors to steer clear of companies with high growth forecasts, but relatively little profits — the kind of stocks that dominate the IPO market.
“You need a more stable market to find the level at which IPOs can clear,” said Saadi Soudavar, Deutsche Bank AG’s cohead of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Wild market swings have scuttled IPOs from New York to New Delhi.
Life Insurance Corp, which planned to raise as much as 654 billion rupees (US$8.57 billion) for the Indian government with an offering before the end of this month, is looking at a new date in the middle of May. The offering would be one of the largest global listings this year.
Even quick-fire deals such as blank-check offerings, which are typically priced in a matter of days, are falling by the wayside. The vehicles, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, are shelving their listings at a record pace this year, as investor enthusiasm wanes due to poor returns and heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Investment banks are starting to feel the effects, too.
UBS Group AG began laying off a handful of bankers in equity capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this month, people familiar with the matter said.
However, it is not all doom and gloom.
While follow-on share sales start to pick up from Asia to Europe and the US, IPOs have been bucking the global trend and racing ahead in the Middle East, where high oil prices and rising interest rates are helping regional markets sharply outperform international ones.
“The Middle East is the one bright spot in an otherwise quiet global ECM [enterprise content management] market,” said Andree Chakhtoura, head of investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa at Bank of America Corp. “There is a wider and deeper market now than there has ever been before, and the offering is diversified.”
Bankers continue to bet on a recovery in the second quarter, fueled in part by a full pipeline of large listing candidates readying to tap public investors and the green shoots of a stock market rebound.
“A key question is when we can price the substantial pipeline of European IPOs waiting in the wings. We are hoping the answer is as early as May, June,” Soudavar said.
A number of high-profile listings from the likes of Thyssenkrupp AG’s Nucera and Italian green hydrogen specialist Industrie De Nora SpA are in the works in Europe. In the US, pop star Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie company and SoftBank Group Corp-backed chipmaker Arm Ltd are among the big-ticket IPOs bankers are working on.
In Asia, private equity firm PAG and electric vehicle start-up Hozon New Energy Automobile Co (合眾新能源汽車) are in the pipeline with billion-dollar-plus offerings.
“The glass half-full view is that we could be in for a busy second quarter in equity capital markets,” Andreas Bernstorff, BNP Paribas SA’s head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said, adding that he expects “to see block trades and equity-linked deals pick up first and IPOs scheduled after Easter on the back of first-quarter numbers.”
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
The Russian government has paid Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) interest in US dollars for a bond that matured on Wednesday last week, indicating that the life insurer’s exposure to Russian bonds might be lower than expected, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei. The announcement came amid investor concerns that Russia might default on bonds held by the insurer, after Moscow said it would pay bondholders with rubles instead of US dollars, regardless of the terms of the bonds. “The payment in US dollars was surprising, as we were not expecting any interest payment for the Russian bonds within