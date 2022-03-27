European shares ended a choppy session slightly higher on Friday, but were down on the week as investors worried about the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, while a rally in the commodities sector kept a lid on declines.
The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.1 percent, with losses for banks and some defensive stocks offsetting gains in energy, basic materials and technology names.
“Some late weakness has seen equities fall back, but overall, the rally in equities is still going,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG. “Nervousness remains, but equities have moved through the week without giving back too much ground.”
END OF RUN
After two weeks of gains that saw it rise more than 7 percent, the STOXX 600 lost 0.2 percent this week, as lofty energy and commodity prices from sanctions on Russia fanned inflation fears and stoked worries about an economic growth slowdown.
The US would work to supply liquefied natural gas to the EU this year to help it wean off Russian energy supplies, Western leaders said, as Russia said payment in rubles for natural gas exports was just days away, exacerbating supply shortage worries.
Germany said it has made significant progress toward reducing its exposure to imports of Russian gas, oil and coal.
Europe’s basic materials sector is up 20 percent so far this year and the energy index is 15 percent higher.
The Ukraine war is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Friday.
German business morale deteriorated this month due to worsening supply chain issues resulting from high gasoline prices, but the country is not facing a recession in the first quarter due to the Ukraine war, the Ifo institute said on Friday.
SUPPLY SHOCK
“Equities are seen as a relatively good hedge in case of inflation, but the type of inflation that we’re currently seeing is a supply shock, which is unlike the demand destruction caused by COVID-19,” Rabobank NV senior market economist Elwin de Groot said. “In a broad sense, you can question whether companies can sail through this without any damage.”
Telecom Italia SpA rose 1.8 percent as sources said CVC Capital Partners and rival private equity investors are looking at a potential investment in the services arm of the company.
Generali SpA firmed 1.9 percent, lifted by a new plan for the insurer that targets higher growth.
Sweden’s Trelleborg AB jumped 23.2 percent after Yokohama Rubber Co agreed to buy Trelleborg Wheel Systems for ￥265.2 billion (US$2.18 billion).
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would