Leaders from some EU member states on Thursday said that Russia’s demand that “unfriendly” countries use rubles to buy for its oil and gas could breach supply contracts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand on Wednesday for ruble payments sent European gas prices surging and added to concerns over supply disruptions in the EU, which gets about 40 percent of its gas from Russia.
Germany and Italy said the move might breach energy supply contracts.
Photo: Reuters
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the currency German companies must pay for Russian fossil fuels was fixed in their contracts.
“There are fixed contracts everywhere, with the currency in which the deliveries are to be paid being part of these contracts... In most cases it says euros or dollars,” Scholz said on his arrival for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.
That was echoed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
“This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to understand,” he said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed, saying the move was an attempt to circumvent EU sanctions against Russia.
“We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented. The time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over,” she said.
Payments in rubles would shore up the Russian currency, which has plummeted since the Feb. 24 invasion.
Analysts said ruble payments would be possible without breaking EU sanctions, which do not directly hit oil and gas supplies, but target banks that could be involved in ruble transactions.
Russia’s main gas exporter, Gazprom, has more than 40 long-term gas agreements with European counterparties, with Europe paying hundreds of millions of dollars per day to Moscow for fossil fuels.
Gazprom said that about 97 percent of its gas sales to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros or US dollars.
A disruption to Russian oil and gas imports would hit some EU countries harder than others. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and energy consumer, receives 18 percent of Russia’s gas exports and 11 percent of its oil.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he was “not scared” by Putin’s demand, as Lithuania does not import Russian crude oil and could replace Russian gas with liquefied natural gas from elsewhere.
“Nobody will pay in rubles,” Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said.
Separately, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action wants to halve the country’s dependence on Russian oil by the summer and have no Russian hard coal imports by the autumn, Der Spiegel magazine said yesterday, citing a ministry memo.
“By the middle of the year, Russian oil imports to Germany are expected to be halved,” Der Spiegel quoted the memo as reading. “By the end of the year, we aim to be almost independent.
“By autumn, Germany can be independent of Russian coal,” it said.
Der Spiegel also quoted ministry sources as saying: “Despite the progress, an immediate embargo would still have too serious economic and social consequences.”
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would