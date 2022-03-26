Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) yesterday signed a contract with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co to purchase five 13,100 twenty-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) container vessels, with delivery to start in 2024.
The deal would cost Wan Hai between US$659 million and US$700 million, including fees for potential equipment upgrades, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
It is Wan Hai’s latest effort to renew its fleet, after it last year ordered 13 vessels with a carrying capacity of 13,000 TEUs each. Delivery is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.
Photo courtesy of Wan Hai Lines
The company did not elaborate on why it ordered 13,100 TEU vessels, only saying in a statement that such ships could help it meet market demand and sustain its growth momentum.
Wan Hai, which mainly serves Asian routes, used to concentrate on operating and buying small and middle-sized ships.
However, it has in the past few years ordered more 13,000 TEU vessels for non-Asian routes, company data showed.
Aside from the larger vessels, Wan Hai has pending orders for 12 2,000 TEU vessels and 24 3,000 TEU vessels.
It is expected to take delivery of a total of 12 vessels with a combined capacity of 52,630 TEUs this year, 20 vessels totaling 162,298 TEUs next year and nine vessels totaling 37,640 TEUs in 2024, company data showed.
Expanding capacity has become increasingly important for shippers in the light of higher market demand and freight rates.
With a total of 146 vessels, Wan Hai has a total capacity of 412,979 TEUs, ranking 11th in the world, with a market share of 1.6 percent, according to the liner shipping database Alphaliner.
Wan Hai last week reported a net profit of NT$103 billion (US$3.6 billion) for last year, eight times higher than a year earlier, because of higher cargo fees. Earnings per share hit a record NT$42.35, it said.
The company’s board of directors has approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10.5 per share, implying a payout ratio of 25 percent.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would