The central bank’s interest rate hike and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have weakened expectations of rising housing prices among Taiwanese, with a majority thinking that the next six months would be the best time to sell a house, a survey released yesterday by Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) found.
As global central banks tighten their monetary policies and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears one month, only 62 percent of respondents said they expected housing prices to continue to rise, down from 71 percent three months earlier, Evertrust research manager Daniel Chen (陳賜傑) said.
The decline of sentiment came after the US and Taiwan last week raised interest rates by 25 basis points, and inflationary pressure looms large due to soaring international crude oil, base metal and grain prices, Chen said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Taiwan’s rate hike came three months earlier than expected, fueling concern that the central bank might further increase rates to curb inflation.
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said last week that controlling inflation sits at the top of his agenda, while US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that he would consider more aggressive action in May if inflation continues to run hot.
Eighty-one percent of respondents said they could tolerate interest rate hikes of 0.75 percent, but that steeper adjustments would pose an unbearable burden, Chen said, adding that 40 percent said tighter monetary policies would not affect their home purchase plans, while 37 percent said they would postpone buying.
Fifty-four percent of respondents estimated that the second half of the year would be the best time to sell a house, Chen said, attributing the result to a draft bill that would ban transfers of presale project contracts, the government’s latest effort to combat short-term property speculation.
Transactions of presale project contracts amounted to NT$1.28 trillion (US$44.83 billion) last year, a 34.9 percent increase from a year earlier, mostly concentrated in Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Taichung, Evertrust general manager Yeh Ling-chi (葉凌棋) said.
The survey was the broker’s first on presale projects since the authorities subjected them to real-price transaction disclosures.
Speculation on presale projects is blamed for driving up prices in the past few years, in part because presale projects require less capital.
Presale housing projects last year cost more than NT$10 million per unit in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, rising by 27.9 percent to 43.6 percent from 2019, Yeh said.
“Prior to that, only houses in Taipei and New Taipei City met the threshold,” Yeh said, as the affordability of housing has become an issue in all of the special municipalities.
Evertrust Rehouse expects housing transactions to hold steady in the first half of the year at about 179,000 units, as the nation’s robust economy is likely to lend resilient support, Yeh said.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local