Hon Hai’s Shenzhen operations return to normal activity

Staff writer, with CNA





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that its operations in Shenzhen, China, have returned to normal, as lockdown restrictions implemented after a spike in COVID-19 cases have eased.

Hon Hai shut down its operations on Monday last week after Shenzhen health authorities ordered a lockdown a day earlier, which lasted until Sunday, to fight the worst COVID-19 outbreak the city has seen in two years.

Effective yesterday, all enterprises and institutions were allowed to resume operations, as the city has achieved its goal to contain the disease, local authorities said.

The Foxconn logo at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City, is pictured on May 25, 2010. Photo: Nicky Loh, Reuters

In a post to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Hon Hai said its production in the city, such as those based in the Longhua and Guanlan technology parks, has resumed and work orders have also returned to normal.

The announcement came after iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market, partially resumed its operations in Shenzhen on Wednesday last week, as workers had been under “closed loop” management, with employees living and working on company campuses.

With the citywide lockdown imposed in Shenzhen last week, more than 60 listed Taiwanese companies that operate in the city had to suspend production.

Other companies that resumed operations yesterday included touch panel supplier General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (業成控股), flexible circuit board material maker Taiflex Scientific Co (台虹科技), and bathroom and kitchen equipment vendor Globe Union Industrial Corp (成霖企業).