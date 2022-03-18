The US Federal Reserve began a series of interest rate hikes that could be the most aggressive since the mid-2000s, as Fed chair Jerome Powell said that the US economy is not about to tip into recession.
After raising rates by one-quarter of a point for the first time since 2018 and signaling six more increases this year, Powell told reporters that inflation is too high, the labor market is over-heated and price stability is a “precondition” for the central bank as it tackles the hottest price pressures in 40 years.
“As I looked around the table at today’s meeting, I saw a committee that’s acutely aware of the need to return the economy to price stability, and determined to use our tools to do exactly that,” Powell said on Wednesday following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “The American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.”
Photo: Bloomberg
Policymakers voted 8 to 1 to lift their key rate to a target range of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent, after two years of holding borrowing costs near zero to insulate the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
They forecast a sequence of rate hikes, finishing this year at 1.9 percent and then to about 2.8 percent by the end of next year, which would be considered restrictive to growth. From June 2004 to June 2006, the Fed moved its benchmark up from 1 percent to 5.25 percent, tightening at 17 straight meetings.
Seven policymakers want an even faster pace of increases this year, which raises the prospect of a half-point move in future. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard dissented at this meeting in favor of such a step.
“The Fed has now waged a war on inflation,” Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk said. “They want to bring inflation down with the most aggressive surge in rates in decades.”
The Fed said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine posed “highly uncertain” implications for the economy, which create near-term upward pressure on inflation while weighing on economic activity.
Powell played down the risk of recession and repeatedly stressed that the economy is “very strong” while emphasizing the need for price stability.
In their projections, officials laid out a path of slowing inflation and sustained expansion.
Notwithstanding the projected rate increases, the forecasts showed very little increase in joblessness, which should stay at about 3.5 percent for the next three years.
The US economy roared into the first quarter with employers adding more than 1 million jobs in the first two months, and job openings near a record high.
Strong demand sustained price increases, and consumer inflation rose by 7.9 percent for the 12 months through last month. The Fed’s 2 percent inflation target is based on a separate gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, which rose 6.1 percent in January.
Powell and his colleagues have pivoted rapidly from the gradualism of three quarter-point hikes, which they projected in December, to seven, including Wednesday’s increase.
“They saw the light,” Amherst Pierpont Securities chief economist Stephen Stanley said. “They have been underestimating the persistence and intensity of inflation pressures for at least a year. They have finally realized they have a serious problem on their hands and have to act. There is a whatever-it-takes kind of mentality.”
Wednesday’s statement said that price pressures are spreading beyond supply chain problems at a time of wage increases.
Now they are betting a policy tilt toward a series of steady increases could keep inflation expectations anchored, although the war in Ukraine makes the outlook appear to be more murky.
Powell was clear that if inflation does not settle, the policy committee would hammer it even harder.
Despite the rosy outlook for the labor market in the forecasts, Powell said that he thinks it is running too hot.
“There is misalignment of demand and supply, particularly in the labor market, and that is leading to wages that are moving up that are not consistent with 2 percent inflation over time,” Powell said, adding that job openings near record highs point to a labor market that is “tight to an unhealthy level.”
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched