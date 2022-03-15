A sharp increase in oil prices caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine is adding pressure to inflation in Taiwan and could dent GDP growth, top-ranking officials said yesterday.
Inflation would rise 0.5 to 0.7 percentage points higher this year if international crude oil prices climb to US$110 a barrel, from US$85 in February, central bank Deputy Governor Yen Tzung-ta (嚴宗大) said, adding that the trend would also weigh on GDP growth by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points.
Yen was answering questions from lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
The central bank would review its monetary policy at its quarterly meeting on Thursday, but whether rate hikes are necessary would be up to the board to decide, said Yen, who is also a board member.
Lawmakers were anxious to know whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would hurt Taiwan’s export-oriented economy in light of its heavy dependence on imported crude oil and natural gas.
“Inflationary pressures pose bigger threats than trade or financial exposures, which are controllable as Taiwan’s trade with Russia amounts to US$4.94 billion a year, accounting for a tiny 0.72 percent share — mainly imports of mineral and metal products,” Yen said.
Taiwan would find other suppliers if global economic sanctions cause disruptions in the supply of nickel, neon gas and other raw materials used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, electric vehicles and stainless steel, he said.
Taiwan’s financial institutions have limited exposure to Russia and Ukraine at less than 1 percent of their assets, Yen said.
However, escalating sanctions could dampen consumer confidence and interest in investment, and hurt the global economy as a whole, a scenario that is unfavorable for Taiwan, he said.
National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) shared similar observations.
A sharp rise in oil prices driven by the war could push annual inflation up to 2.5 percent at most, he said.
The calculation was based on a “worst-case scenario” in which oil prices rise 30 percent by the end of the year, Kung said, citing statistics by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
A 10 percent hike in oil prices would cause the consumer price index (CPI) to increase 0.2 percentage points, and a 30 percent rise in oil prices would cause the inflationary gauge to gain 0.6 percentage points, lifting annual CPI to about 2.5 percent, the DGBAS said.
The DBGAS last month forecast that Taiwan’s GDP would grow 4.42 percent this year, while the CPI would rise 1.93 percent.
Considering recent developments abroad, it now appears “very possible” that the CPI would exceed 2 percent this year, Kung said, adding that a 2.5 percent increase is “mild” by international standards.
The government would monitor the situation closely, Kung added.
Last year, 9.74 percent of Taiwan’s natural gas imports and 14.58 percent of its coal imports were purchased from Russia, the Bureau of Energy has said.
Additional reporting by CNA
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched