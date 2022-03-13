Seventy years after its first model rolled off the factory line, Volkswagen AG (VW) is reinventing the VW bus, symbol of the hippy movement, for today’s climate-conscious generation — but some of its former afficionados remain to be convinced.
The German automaker on Wednesday unveiled the camper’s latest iteration, known as the ID.Buzz, part of the flagship ID line with which Volkswagen is leading a multibillion-euro charge into the electric vehicle market.
Reviving the “icon” was a “priority,” VW chief executive officer Herbert Diess said in a question-and-answer session on the online forum Reddit.
Photo: AFP
The new model, with its curvy resemblance to the original VW campers that had their heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, was a “turning point” for Volkswagen, Center for Automotive Research director Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer said.
The design classic was the inspiration of Dutch importer Ben Pon, whose eye was caught by an employee-built transport vehicle, when he visited the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg in 1947.
Following his eureka moment, Pon drafted the first plans and convinced VW to start production in March 1950, christening its second model after the Beetle.
The chubby camper, a symbol of liberty and free-thinking, was particularly successful in the US, where it was embraced by the Californian surfer community.
The bus has become a pop culture mainstay, transporting Scooby-Doo through his adventures, as well as the cast of the cult independent film Little Miss Sunshine. Volkswagen is hoping to build on the camper’s positive image.
The bus which “contributed to the history of the flower power movement” is now the vehicle “for the Fridays for Future generation” and “hippies of the climate crisis,” Dudenhoeffer said.
However, inning over classic van-owners to the new electric model might prove to be a little harder.
The ID.Buzz has “taken on the V-shape” on the bonnet of the original T1 camper, said Melanie Wolf, 33, a member of a VW Bus-lovers club in Bavaria.
With her partner Tobias Toplak, 43, she regularly hits the open road in her 1973 camper van model, most recently taking it on a tour of Norway.
“I am interested to see how Volkswagen pulls off the mash-up between the hipster world and the Bulli mindset,” said Tobias, using the camper’s affectionate German nickname.
The spirit of “liberty and independence” on four wheels is difficult to match with the limited autonomy offered by electric motors, which need to be recharged, he said.
While there are no official figures, the ID.Buzz’s range has been estimated at about 400km by the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club.
“In the most beautiful places, when you spend the night in the middle of nowhere, there won’t be charging points even in another 20 years,” said Roland Graebner, 52, who owns a quartet of old campers with which he has “crossed Europe,”
The fossil fuel-powered models “are just so flexible,” his partner Britta Kellermann, 53, said, even though she added that she finds the electric model “fascinating.”
“The adventures you can have will certainly be different” with the ID.Buzz, said Hans Toma, 62, a proud owner of a T2 camper from the late 1970s.
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions
BETTER SYSTEM: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua was tasked with helping Taipower prepare a plan to enhance the resilience of the utility’s power grid Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the resignations of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) and president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) in the wake of nationwide blackouts that affected more than 5 million households and businesses on Thursday. Human error was the cause of a malfunction at Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, the Executive Yuan said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) was appointed interim chairman of the state-run utility, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters. Taipower vice president Wang Yao-ting (王耀庭) would succeed Chung as president of Taipower, Lo added. Yang and Chung offered their resignations