A pair of serial entrepreneurs in Austria have bought the rights to defunct music platform LimeWire with plans to revamp its image for the Internet’s next generation by selling nonfungible tokens (NFTs) attached to music, content and art.
LimeWire, one of the earliest iterations of Web-based music consumption with a reputation as a haven for illegal downloads, ended in controversy in 2010 after a judge shut down the business for inducing copyright infringement, which was then followed by a US$105 million out-of-court settlement between major record companies and then-LimeWire chief executive officer Mark Gorton.
Now, brothers Paul and Julian Zehetmayr are hoping to use LimeWire’s early 2000s fame to attract users to their new cryptosphere platform, with the two spending most of last year steadily acquiring the various parts of LimeWire’s branding.
Launching in May with no affiliation to LimeWire’s original team, the new company, LimeWire GmbH, is to offer musicians a chance to gain more revenue from their music than they might on other sites such as Spotify or Apple Music.
“It’s a very iconic name. Even if you look on Twitter today, there’s hundreds of people still being nostalgic about the name,” said Julian Zehetmayr, who is to act as cochief executive officer alongside Paul Zehetmayr.
“Everybody connects it with music and we’re launching initially a very music-focused marketplace, so the brand was really the perfect fit for that with its legacy,” he said.
LimeWire is to debut with support for buying and trading music-related NFTs, such as exclusive songs, merchandise, graphic art and experiences such as backstage content.
The start-up is also to launch its own utility token via a private sale within the next three weeks, which would be used like a loyalty program, Paul Zehetmayr said.
Unlike other NFT marketplaces that transact predominantly in cryptocurrencies, all assets on LimeWire are to be denominated in US dollars, so as to expand its marketability to mass audiences, with payments accepted in crypto or fiat currency.
The platform is also to offer bitcoin and ethereum wallets, and custodial services for the tokens themselves, facilitated through a partnership with blockchain payments firm Wyre Inc.
About 10 “really big mainstream” artists have signed on to be a part of LimeWire’s offering so far, Julian Zehetmayr said.
Additionally, members of the management teams behind award-winning artists H.E.R. and the Wu-Tang Clan are to be joining the start-up’s board as advisers, along with Wyre chief executive officer Ioannis Giannaros and NFT consultancy 6 Agency, which facilitated the purchase of a rare Wu-Tang Clan album from the US government for PleasrDAO last year.
The acquisition of LimeWire’s assets and all current business activities are being financed out of the Zehetmayr’s own pockets, having exited two of their own start-ups in the past few years.
Although Paul Zehetmayr said that this has provided LimeWire with a solid runway for the foreseeable future, Julian Zehetmayr added that the company might seek outside funding later this year.
LimeWire’s makeover as an NFT marketplace presents an interesting juxtaposition: Its new founders are taking a brand known best for its role in pirated music and introducing it into an industry still seeking to shake off a reputation for selling scams and overpriced image files.
Yet the Zehetmayrs are unconcerned, saying that “the pros definitely outweigh any of the controversy.”
“After about 12 years of the platform being down, all the controversy that might have been in the past with the music industry has turned into nostalgia,” Paul Zehetmayr said.
To avoid any further legal complications attached to the LimeWire brand, upcoming cryptoasset regulation in Europe or even bad actors attempting to use the platform, the pair said that they have incorporated stringent anti-money laundering checks and hired accountancy giant EY to thoroughly vet its proposed activities.
The majority of the revenue would also go to the artists with the platform taking a small cut, Julian Zehetmayr said.
Jeanine McLean-Williams, adviser to LimeWire and president of MBK Entertainment, which represents H.E.R. among others, said she was especially focused on the opportunity NFTs could provide in bringing more equality into the realms of crypto and music.
“I love that the team is smart, innovative and diverse,” McLean-Williams said in an e-mail. “As an African American female veteran in the entertainment business, I’m looking forward to getting more females educated about and involved in the world of NFTs.”
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions
BETTER SYSTEM: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua was tasked with helping Taipower prepare a plan to enhance the resilience of the utility’s power grid Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the resignations of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) and president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) in the wake of nationwide blackouts that affected more than 5 million households and businesses on Thursday. Human error was the cause of a malfunction at Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, the Executive Yuan said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) was appointed interim chairman of the state-run utility, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters. Taipower vice president Wang Yao-ting (王耀庭) would succeed Chung as president of Taipower, Lo added. Yang and Chung offered their resignations