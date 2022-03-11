RETAILERS
FamilyMart plan approved
Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店), the nation’s second-biggest convenience store chain, plans to invest NT$16.8 billion (US$592.7 million) to expand its logistics facilities amid a rise in online shopping, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday as it approved the company’s application to join the government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative. FamilyMart said it plans to expand its logistics capacity in Taichung, Hualien County and Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口). The new facilities are to start operations next year and in 2024. The company operates eight logistics centers in Taiwan. Part of the investment would be to install solar panels on the rooftops of the centers with assistance from AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), FamilyMart said. The investment would create about 2,000 jobs, the ministry said.
PANEL MAKERS
AUO to invest in Taichung
The Taichung City Government yesterday welcomed an announcement by LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) that it is to invest more than NT$100 billion to build an advanced G8.5 production line in the city. The new facility is to be built in the Houli District (后里) section of the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區). AUO last month told investors that it planned to use the new facilities to make high-end flat panels for notebook computers and monitors, with an aim to expand its market share. The company also plans to ramp up micro-LED display production at the new facilities, it said, adding that operations are to begin in 2025.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC revenue rises
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said revenue last month expanded 37.9 percent to NT$146.93 billion from NT$106.53 billion a year earlier. On a monthly basis, revenue dipped 14.7 percent from NT$172.18 billion. In the first two months of this year, revenue surged 36.8 percent to NT$319.11 billion, from NT$233.28 billion in the same period last year, the company said. Separately, Gudeng Precision Industrial Co Ltd (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet pods to TSMC, reported annual revenue growth of 53 percent to NT$277 million last month, benefiting from capacity expansion among customers. However, last month’s figure declined 17.56 percent from NT$336 million in January due to fewer working days, it said. In the first two months, revenue soared 52.68 percent year-on-year to NT$402 million, Gudeng said, adding that it has clear order visibility through the third quarter.
BICYCLES
Giant, Merida results mixed
The nation’s two major bicycle makers, Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) and Merida Industry Co (美利達), yesterday reported mixed revenue results for last month. Giant, Taiwan’s largest bicycle manufacturer, posted revenue of NT$6.69 billion, an annual increase of 18.93 percent, the company said in a statement. Giant attributed the growth to strong sales in the US, Europe and China, as well as higher shipments from its contract business. Merida’s revenue fell 14.9 percent annually to NT$2.297 billion, Merida said in a separate statement. The firm blamed the decline on a high comparison base. In the first two months of this year, Giant’s revenue grew 9.61 percent year-on-year to NT$13.36 billion, while Merida’s revenue dropped 0.18 percent to NT$4.82 billion and shipments declined 12.78 percent to 159,674 units. Giant did not offer a shipments figure.
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow's war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world's top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said in a statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate." Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology.
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with