Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday unveiled a prototype solid-state swappable battery that it developed with ProLogium Technology Co (輝能科技), saying that it would provide greater range for its electric scooters.
Gogoro said it plans to introduce the higher-density lithium ceramic batteries in the next three to four years.
The development makes Gogoro a global leader in solid-state lithium ceramic batteries, following similar developments by leading automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co and Mercedes-Benz.
Photo courtesy of Gogoro Inc
Without flammable liquid electrolytes, solid-state lithium ceramic batteries are considered safer than traditional lithium-ion batteries.
“We partnered with ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation, to develop this new battery that delivers higher-energy density for better range, improved stability and safety, and is reverse compatible with all existing Gogoro-powered vehicles,” Gogoro chairman Horace Luke (陸學森) said in a statement.
Gogoro, an electric scooter maker and battery swapping solutions provider, has estimated that its solid-state batteries would increase capacity of its lithium batteries by 47 percent to 2.5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) from 1.7kWh.
Gogoro said that it does not plan to make an equity investment in ProLogium.
The company said that it would start introducing the batteries for its various generations of electric scooters when the technology strikes a balance between manufacturing costs, power capacity and safety.
Since 2015, Gogoro has made 1 million lithium-ion battery packs.
Solid-state lithium batteries are mostly the subject of research or are in pilot production and their manufacturing costs are much higher than traditional lithium-ion batteries. No company has successfully commercialized the technology yet.
ProLogium, headquartered in Taoyuan, said that it has made better progress than its global rivals and is building a mass production line in Taoyuan with an annual capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) to 3GW.
The production line is to start operations at the end of this year, Lisa Hsu (許容禎), the company’s deputy director for marketing, said yesterday.
The company believes that it has a good opportunity to reduce the manufacturing costs of solid-state ceramic batteries to a level similar to traditional lithium-ion batteries over the next few years, when its battery manufacturing capacity increases to about 30GW, Hsu said.
ProLogium has provided nearly 8,000 solid-state battery cells to global automakers for testing and module development since its establishment in 2006.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a