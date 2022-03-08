MARKETS
Foreign sell-off tapers
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$63.44 billion (US$2.25 billion) of local shares after selling NT$166.54 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$258.46 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), while the top three were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the exchange said. The market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.23 trillion, or 42.28 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
MEMORYCHIPS
Macronix posts strong gains
Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$3.62 billion for last month, up 20.27 percent from a year ago, on strong market demand. While last month’s figure fell 2.54 percent from January, it was still the highest February level in the company’s history, the company said. Cumulative revenue in the first two months of the year totaled NT$7.34 billion, up 21.97 percent from NT$6.02 billion in the same period last year. Macronix is a leading producer of nonvolatile memory products such as ROM and NOR flash, which are used in a variety of electronic devices. The company said it remains positive about this year’s outlook, as the supply of NOR flash memorychips has become tight and the price should continue to rise.
COMPUTERS
Advantech ratio stays high
Industrial computer manufacturer Advantech Co (研華) yesterday said its book-to-bill ratio remained high at 1.31 percent last month, slightly lower than 1.38 percent in the January-February period, thanks to improving product sales amid a global demand recovery. Consolidated sales were NT$4.67 billion last month, up 29.13 percent from NT$3.62 billion a year ago. Accumulated sales in the first two months totaled NT$10.06 billion, up 23.71 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement. By geographic region, North America and Europe registered sales growth of 33 percent and 39 percent respectively, while emerging markets registered 44 percent during the two-month period, it said. While the company’s embedded Internet of Things (IoT) group, applied computing group and service-IoT group reported strong sales in the first two months, the cloud-IoT group saw sales slightly decline due to component shortages and a high comparison base last year, it added.
COSMETICS
Chlitina reports flat revenue
Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday said revenue last month was flat from a year ago at NT$266.33 million, as the Lunar New Year holiday cut the number of working days, while sales at its beauty salon franchises in China’s Guangdong Province and Shanghai city were affected by COVID-19 flare-ups. Cumulative revenue in the first two months of this year fell 9.97 percent to NT$623.31 million from a year earlier, the company said. Worldwide, the company operates 4,994 franchisees, including 4,753 in China, the company said. With marketing campaigns and promotional activities beginning this month, the company said it expects growth momentum to emerge in the first half of this year.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai