MyHumble House to open joint venture Humble Boutique in downtown Taipei

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) is to launch Humble Boutique Hotel (寒居酒店) in downtown Taipei next week, it said yesterday, unfazed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven well-established hotels out of the market.

The joint venture with Continental Development Corp (大陸建設) features 111 guestrooms on the first 10 floors of a 24-story mixed-use complex on Songjiang Road in Zongshan District (中山), it said.

The property’s upper floors are reserved for serviced apartments, which have mostly sold out, Continental Development said.

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co’s Humble Boutique Hotel in Taipei’s Zhongshan District is pictured yesterday. Photo courtesy of KLOOK

Humble Boutique is to soft open on Saturday next week, and its restaurant BeGood would soft open on April 1, the hotel operator said.

The hospitality group operates Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in the city’s prime Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.

The company let go a number of employees last summer to reduce financial losses that mounted due to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The government issued a level 2 alert on May 11 last year before raising it to level 3 on May 19 after the Central Epidemic Command Center reported more than 100 daily domestic cases for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧), Sherwood Taipei (台北西華飯店), Ambassador Hotel Taipei (台北國賓飯店), Imperial Hotel Taipei (台北華國大飯店) and others hotels nearby have exited the market as border controls stopped the flow of foreign tourists.

The government this month eased some local restrictions and those for travelers from abroad amid an improving COVID-19 situation in Taiwan and in consideration of economic factors.