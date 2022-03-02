Medigen posts NT$1.41bn net profit

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported net profit of NT$1.41 billion (US$50.3 million) for last year and its board of directors approved a plan to distribute a stock dividend of NT$5 per share, a company regulatory filing showed.

The company turned a profit for the first time last year, thanks to sales of 5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and a government subsidy of NT$470 million for human testing.

Medigen, which began selling its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of last year after being granted an emergency use authorization in July, reported that revenue expanded 298-fold to NT$3.28 billion, up from NT$11 million in 2020.

A vial of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine is pictured in Taipei on Jan. 20. Photo: Tsai Szu-pei, Taipei Times

Earnings per share were NT$6.65 last year, compared with losses per share of NT$3.61 in 2020, the company said.

The dividend payout would be subject to shareholders’ approval at an annual general meeting on June 30, it said.

The board of directors also approved a proposal to raise funds by issuing 7 million new common shares, as the company aims to continue expanding production capacity, Medigen said.

The company expects to raise NT$1.75 billion via the new share issuance and obtain another NT$1.75 billion via a new bond issuance, it said.

Medigen expects to receive more international orders for its COVID-19 vaccine this year and aims to produce 100 million doses this year, it said.