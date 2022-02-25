The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday granted an operating license to All Win Co (全盈支付金融科技), an electronic payment start-up owned by Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店), E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) and PChome Online Inc (網路家庭).
The start-up must commence operations within six months of obtaining the license, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a news conference.
All Win is 67 percent-owned by FamilyMart, with E.Sun Bank owning 18 percent and Pi Mobile Technology Inc (拍付國際), an affiliate of PChome Online, holding a 15 percent stake, the commission said.
FamilyMart president Hsueh Dong-du (薛東都) is to serve as chairman of All Win, and E.Sun Bank vice president Liu Mei-lin (劉美玲) is to be president, the commission said.
All Win is the nation’s 10th electronic payment firm, with shareholders in the retail, e-commerce and finance sectors, the start-up said in a statement.
Its payment system would be accepted at about 4,000 FamilyMart stores and other establishments, it said.
Operations are planned to begin by the end of June, it said.
Spending via electronic payment tools totaled less than NT$60 billion (US$2.14 billion) in Taiwan in 2020, compared with credit card spending of NT$3.2 trillion that year, indicating ample room for growth, All Win said.
E.Sun Bank, which operates its own electronic payment service, has said that its service focuses on cross-border transactions and is different from that of All Win.
Separately, the commission is reviewing an application to launch operations from PxPay Co (全支付), which is fully owned by PX Mart Co Ltd (全聯實業), the leading supermarket chain in Taiwan, Tong said.
All Win and PxPay have said that they would collaborate to enlarge their payment network, so users of All Win can use the tool at businesses that accept PxPay and vice versa.
