Touch module supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday reported that net profit dipped 51 percent annually last quarter to its lowest in two years, as demand slumped from key smartphone clients and component shortages constrained shipments.
Net income fell to NT$118 million (US$4.21 million) last quarter, compared with NT$241 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That represents a quarterly decline of 58 percent from NT$279 million.
TPK sank to an operating loss of NT$88 million, the largest since the fourth quarter of 2019.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Gross margin dropped to 3.8 percent, from 4.8 percent a year earlier and 4.6 percent a quarter earlier.
“Our output has fallen since the industry entered the slow season in November,” TPK chief strategy officer Freddie Liu (劉詩亮) told investors on a videoconference.
“Some older smartphone models, which are equipped with our touch panels, are approaching the end of product cycle, leading to a decline in our factory utilization,” he said.
“We have not received orders for new smartphone models from one client in two years,” he added.
TPK managed to mitigate a significant decline in smartphone touch panel shipments by expanding to notebook computer and tablet segments, which together made up about 70 percent of TPK’s shipments last year, Liu said.
TPK saw net profit last year grow 3.6 percent to NT$1.07 billion, compared with NT$1.03 billion in 2020. Earnings per share rose to NT$2.63 from NT$2.53.
The company said it expects a quarterly reduction of 5 to 10 percent in revenue this quarter, based on its financial performance in the first quarters over the past few years.
“The visibility is hazy, now that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has increased uncertainty,” Liu said. “We are not sure how the supply chain and end market demand will be affected by such a political and economic situation.”
Nevertheless, TPK said it expects the tight supply of key components and port gridlock to improve next quarter.
Regarding when the company’s unique silver nanowire touch module technology would be used in foldable phones, TPK CEO Leo Hsieh (謝立群) said that “there will be slim chance to see that happen this year.”
Clients are facing challenges in developing displays, mechanical parts and cover glasses suitable for foldable phones, he said.
To fuel revenue growth, TPK is concentrating on expanding its liquid-crystal module (LCM) business, which integrates its touch sensor into LCD panels.
Hsieh said that TPK might expand LCM capacity this year to cope with rising customer demand, after quadrupling capacity last year.
TPK plans to spend NT$1.3 billion this year, compared with NT$790 million last year.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal
SKYROCKETING DEMAND: A 104 Job Bank survey showed that in the fourth quarter, the semiconductor industry experienced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month Taiwan’s semiconductor industry in the fourth quarter of last year faced its most serious talent shortage in seven years, as it raced to increase production to meet soaring demand, a survey released last week by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) found. The survey showed that in the October-to-December period, the semiconductor industry faced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month, translating into 3.7 offers per jobseeker in December, compared with 2.6 offers in December 2020 and 2.3 offers in December 2019. Across all sectors of the job market, there were on average 1.7 offers per applicant in December, up from 1.3 offers