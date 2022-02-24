HSBC Holdings PLC, Citigroup Inc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) said they would close all of their retail branches in Hong Kong temporarily on Saturdays from next week, as the territory scrambles to contain its worst outbreak of COVID-19.
HSBC, the territory’s largest lender, would also shut 11 more outlets starting from Wednesday after several staff tested positive for COVID-19, the London-based bank said in a statement.
The bank, which operates about 100 outlets in Hong Kong, last week closed some branches, including the one in its main office building in Central District.
Photo: Reuters
Bank of China (Hong Kong) would close a dozen branches temporarily from Wednesday, after employees had preliminary positive tests, while Citigroup shut two branches from Feb. 11, separate statements from the banks said.
Hong Kong has been hit by the worst outbreak since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with new infections now in the thousands each day.
The territory said it would conduct compulsory testing of its entire 7.4 million population three times next month, deploying a key mainland China strategy to slow the outbreak, which has pushed Hong Kong’s resources to the brink.
The financial hub is considering imposing increasingly draconian measures, with a Hong Kong lawmaker calling for a short lockdown to rein in the outbreak.
“This is a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and safety of the bank’s employees and customers in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong,” the HSBC statement said.
HSBC chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson on Tuesday said that there could be some disappointment in wealth revenues in the first quarter, as the bank had to close about half of its branches in Hong Kong.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal