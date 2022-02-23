HSBC Holdings PLC took a charge relating to its Chinese commercial real-estate exposure and warned of a weaker performance in its wealth business in Asia, blemishing results for last quarter that saw the lender boost plans to return billions of dollars to investors.
The London-based bank is to initiate a share buyback of as much as US$1 billion, on top of an earlier US$2 billion program, it said in an earnings statement yesterday.
The lender posted a 79 percent increase in adjusted pretax profit to about US$4 billion last quarter, roughly in line with company-compiled estimates.
Photo: Reuters
The bank said it will pay a second interim dividend of US$0.18 per share.
The US$450 million impairment charge — largely relating to offshore China commercial real-estate exposures booked on its Hong Kong balance sheets — was the result of local policy measures that had led to an increase in “refinancing risk and liquidity pressures,” HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn said in a telephone interview.
“Those market conditions have improved, to some extent, in the early part of 2022,” Quinn said.
HSBC chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said that the conditions were not a one-off, but were “eminently manageable.”
Separately, Quinn said in an earnings statement that the lender carries “good business momentum” into this year, but it expects a weaker wealth performance in Asia this quarter.
HSBC follows other global banks in boosting shareholder returns as rising interest rates buoy lending income.
At the same time, the economic outlook is being clouded by factors including geopolitical tensions, inflation and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including in HSBC’s key market of Hong Kong.
A year ago, HSBC unveiled a strategic refresh with its pivot to Asia. The strategy is focused on managing more of the wealth of Asia’s growing ranks of millionaires and billionaires, as well as the region’s mass affluent.
The plan involves an investment of US$6 billion across Asia, targeting wealth management, commercial banking and markets.
The past years have been dominated by repeated restructurings that have included cutting 35,000 jobs, relocation of senior executives from London to Hong Kong, and most recently coping with the fallout from the pandemic.
However, HSBC said Hong Kong’s curbs on travel and social interaction are hurting the economy, and might affect the ability to hire and keep staff in the Asian financial hub.
“The evolving COVID-19 restrictions in Hong Kong, including travel, public gathering and social distancing restrictions, are impacting the Hong Kong economy, and may affect the ability to attract and retain staff,” the bank said.
HSBC’s comments came after Standard Chartered PLC CEO Bill Winters last week said that the territory’s travel curbs could in the long run hurt its status as a financial hub compared with other regional centers.
Additional reporting by Reuters
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield