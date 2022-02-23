ENERGY
Power use rises 4.5 percent
As domestic companies expanded production to meet global demand and people gradually changed their lifestyles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s energy consumption increased 4.5 percent last year from 2020, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Energy consumption in the industrial sector increased 8.5 percent from a year earlier due to increased economic activities; it decreased 5.2 percent in the transportation sector as people avoided going out to comply with social distancing measures; it rose 2.6 percent in the residential sector as people spent more time at home; and it fell 1.4 percent in the service sector due to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.
TELECOMS
Taiwan Mobile optimistic
Telecom operator Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday told investors that revenue this year would expand 15 to 17 percent from NT$15.61 billion (US$559.9 million) last year, mainly driven by its e-commerce subsidiary Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體). Taiwan Mobile said its mobile service revenue is projected to rise 3 to 5 percent year-on-year, after returning to growth last year, as 5G subscribers propped up the average revenue per user, helping to drive up revenue 4 percent annually. This year, Taiwan Mobile has set aside NT$11.2 billion for capital spending, with NT$6.43 billion to go toward its telecom business, it said. However, it would reduce spending on 5G-related buildup this year after it reached its peak last year, the company said. The company’s projection does not factor in its proposal to merge with local peer Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星).
ELECTRONICS
Luxshare plans share sale
Apple Inc supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) is seeking to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan (US$2.13 billion) through a private share placement to fund a series of projects from intelligent wearable device manufacturing upgrades to electric vehicle component production. The Shenzhen, China-listed company plans to issue up to 2.1 billion shares to as many as 35 investors, including mutual funds, securities firms, trusts, finance companies, insurers and select foreign institutional investors, it said in an exchange filing. The firm aims to spend 6.2 billion yuan of the proceeds to construct or upgrade facilities and technology related to the production of intelligent wearable devices, and about 2 billion yuan on the production of electric vehicle components, the statement said. About 3.55 billion yuan of the proceeds would be used to supplement working capital, it added.
TRANSPORTATION
NDC approves light-rail plan
The National Development Council (NDC) has approved a feasibility study for the construction of a light-rail line linking Wugu (五股), Lujhou (蘆州) and Taishan (泰山) districts in New Taipei City, the city’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS) said on Monday. The study would need to be approved by the Cabinet before New Taipei City can proceed with the next steps, which include an environmental impact assessment that would take three years, DORTS said. If construction on the 11.61km line goes ahead, it is estimated to cost NT$22.78 billion and could take about six years to complete, the department said. Construction of the project could be completed by 2030, the New Taipei City government has said, adding that it is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion that plagues the areas during rush hour.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield