The Taipei International Machine Tool Show and the Taiwan International Machine Tool Show, which are being held together for the first time, open today virtually and in-person at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Halls 1 and 2.
More than 1,000 overseas buyers from 62 countries have registered to participate in the trade show, which is expected to be the largest since the emergence of COVID-19, the organizers said in a statement on Saturday.
“A total of 950 exhibitors in 5,100 booths will have a presence at Taiwan’s first cobranded machine tool mega show,” the statement said.
Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times
The in-person trade show is open from today until Saturday, while the virtual show is to continue until March 21.
The exhibitors are from 16 countries, with the top three countries in the industry — Switzerland, Germany and the US — having their own national pavilions at the show, said the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), one of the organizers.
Leading brands exhibiting at the show include Fair Friend Enterprise Group (友嘉集團), Precision Motion Industries Inc (銀泰科技), Ying Lin Machine Industrial Co (穎霖機械), Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技), Shinbu Corp (新武), Kao Fong Machinery Co (高鋒工業), Ching Hung Machinery & Electric Industrial Co (慶鴻機電), Fanuc Corp, Yamazaki Mazak Corp, Tongtai Machine and Tool Co (東台精機), You Ji Machine Industrial Co (油機工業), Taiwan Takisawa Technology Co (台灣瀧澤), Yeong Chin Machinery Industries Co (永進機械), Mitsubishi Corp, Trumpf Group, Victor Taichung Machinery Works Co (台中精機), Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) and Siemens AG.
They “are all gearing up to showcase their latest innovations and smart manufacturing solutions,” TAITRA said.
Among the high-profile buyers expected to attend are China FAW Group Co (中國一汽集團), Siemens Turkey, Mighty USA, Timken Co, Ohashi Technica Corp of Japan, Finval Group of Russia, Machine Tools India and NIS of Bulgaria.
The trade show offers a comprehensive look at the supply chain of the metal processing industry, and features a smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 platform, the organizers said.
Exhibitors are showing metal cutting tools; mechanical parts and components; machine tools for stamping, casting and forging; welding equipment; robots and automation systems; and testing and measurement devices, they said.
The machinery sector, which includes machine tools, is an important export category for Taiwan, with outbound sales last year up 27 percent from a year earlier to US$27.84 billion, representing slightly more than 6 percent of Taiwan’s total exports.
