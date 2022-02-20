Oil posted its first weekly loss in two months as traders weighed heightened geopolitical tensions over Ukraine against the potential for Iranian barrels to be added to the market.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery closed down 0.7 percent at US$91.07 a barrel on Friday.
US crude fell 2.2 percent this week, fluctuating as prices of commodities from gas to metals and food swung with every twist and turn in the standoff between the West and Russia.
Brent crude for April delivery on Friday rose 0.6 percent to US$93.54 a barrel, down 0.95 percent weekly.
While the US ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, Russian officials continued to reiterate that no invasion was under way and none was planned.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to meet for talks next week.
Even with its most recent leg higher, oil’s recent rally has shown signs of cooling.
The North Sea market has seen differentials for physical barrels ease, while refining margins have come under pressure. One oil-focused exchange-traded fund saw its biggest daily withdrawal since July 2020.
Additionally, mounting speculation that Iran’s nuclear deal might be revived is damping some of the bullish signals. The deal could pave the way for the removal of US sanctions on the nation’s crude exports, adding much-needed supply to the market.
WTI’s prompt spread — the difference between its nearest two contracts — dropped to US$0.86, down sharply from its US$2 premium earlier this week. The narrower spread signals that traders expect supplies to be somewhat less tight next month amid muted exports. March crude futures expire on Tuesday.
Crude rose to the highest since 2014 this week in a blistering rally underpinned by roaring demand, constrained supply and declining inventories.
The underlying market is one of the strongest its been in years, and Dated Brent, a more immediate measurement of oil prices, hit US$100 a barrel.
While the market remains strong, prices have weakened as the geopolitical risk premium has declined in the past few days.
“It doesn’t matter how tight the oil market is right now, energy traders are taking risk off the table,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Ed Moya said. “In addition to the Ukraine situation, Iran nuclear talks continue to head in the right direction, potentially paving the way for more barrels of crude to hit the oil market later this year.”
Issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear accord are set to be discussed at a key transatlantic security meeting in Munich, Germany, this weekend.
Additional reporting by staff writer
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the